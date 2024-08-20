Habitat for Humanity seeks to build tiny homes for seniors in southwest Fort Worth

Trinity Habitat for Humanity is looking to tackle affordable housing by creating a senior living community of tiny houses in southwest Fort Worth’s Wedgwood Square neighborhood.

The nonprofit organization plans to build 39 small dwellings on 3.5 acres at 5250 Wonder Drive and 5240 Wooten Drive. The project will have 31 one-bedroom, 465-square-foot houses and eight two-bedroom, 835-square-foot houses. Trinity Habitat for Humanity plans to sell the homes exclusively to people 62 and older who meet certain income standards.

Trinity Habitat for Humanity has owned both tracts since October, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.

Other elements of the project include 80 parking spaces, pavilions, ponds and safe walking spaces.

The Wedgwood Senior Cottages project was first introduced at an Aug. 14 zoning commission meeting. Christine Panagopoulos, chief operating officer for Trinity Habitat for Humanity, said the target demographic is seniors who are looking to downsize into a more affordable space.

“We are hoping that this is the first of many for us. We think that this is a need all over the city of Fort Worth and in our service area,” Panagopoulos said.

In Fort Worth, over 11,000 people above the age of 65 experience poverty, according to 2022 census data. In 2010, that number was around 5,600.

Low-income seniors are a growing demographic in Fort Worth who need support, Panagopoulos said. The current housing market prices lead to less affordable housing for seniors.

The requested zoning would change the two plots from mixed use to medium density multifamily use, which would allow 24 dwellings per acre.

Zoning commissioners saw the positives of low-income housing for the senior community, but also paused at the potential high-density neighborhood and the restrictions with such a project.

The commission approved the project 9-1, with Zoning Commissioner Rodney Mayo dissenting.

“The commercial (space) there needs heavy revitalization. I’m not sure if this would get it there, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Zoning Commissioner Wes Hoblit, who represents the district where the cottages are proposed and lives in an adjacent neighborhood.

Trinity Habitat for Humanity intends to sell the homes instead of renting the properties. Although the organization hopes the seniors purchase homes for life, Steve Smith, the land development and real estate director for Trinity Habitat for Humanity, said deed restrictions will be attached to ensure that homeowners can only sell to individuals who meet the age and income restrictions.

The nonprofit has previously experimented with tiny houses, building its first in 2018. The property included a one-bedroom, 288-square-foot home constructed in a parking lot.

The organization has been building and repairing homes in Tarrant County since 1989.

Volunteers will help build the tiny houses, a common trait of Habitat for Humanity projects. Panagopoulos hopes to begin land development and utilities installation next year and start construction in 2026, but emphasized that there is no current project timeline.

Ismael M. Belkoura is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at ismael.belkoura@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.