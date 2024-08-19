Circle K owner wants to take over 7-Eleven parent company

The Japanese company that owns 7-Eleven has received a buyout offer from the Canadian owner of Circle-K that, if it goes through, could corner about a fifth of the global convenience store market.

Seven & I Holdings said on its website Monday that it received a “non-binding and preliminary” proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT).

Under the proposal, ACT would buy all outstanding shares of Seven & i Holdings, which has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer.

“No determination has been made at this time to either accept or reject the proposal from ACT,” Seven & i Holdings said in its statement.

The deal could be valued in the tens of billions of dollars.

7-Eleven, with U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, runs the most convenience stores in the U.S. and around the world, with a 14.5% market share as of last year. There are at least 85,000 7-Elevens.

ACT operates 4.6% of the convenience store market, GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders told the AP.

Couche-Tard acquired Circle K, which was also first established in Texas, in 2003. It now operates nearly 17,000 stores across North America and Europe.

