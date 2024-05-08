Carter Foundation awards $10.75M to Texas A&M’s downtown Fort Worth campus

The new Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus currently under construction has been called a “game changer” by city leaders.

A $10.75 million gift from the Amon G. Carter Foundation moves this dream of a 3.5-acre, urban college campus in downtown Fort Worth closer to reality.

“The Carter Foundation is pleased to signal our enthusiastic support for this project,” said John Robinson, executive vice president of the Amon G. Carter Foundation. “We share in the vision and belief that Texas A&M-Fort Worth is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for economic growth and development for our region.”

The gift includes $5 million that could be used to support the design and construction of the Fort Worth campus. A gift of 0.8 acre — valued at $5.75 million — also was included. The land is currently a parking lot on Jones Street, across from Trinity Metro’s Fort Worth Central Station.

The university broke ground on the four-block project in summer 2023. Officials expect to complete the Law and Education building by January 2026.

The campus’ other two buildings – known as the Research and Innovation building and the Gateway building — are currently in the design phase.

“The Carter Foundation gift is very strategic for the Fort Worth A&M Campus,” said John Goff, who chairs the Fort Worth-Tarrant County Innovation Partnership and is leading efforts to recruit industry partners to the downtown campus. “Not only is it significant in size, but it includes land that can be incorporated into the overall campus plan along with a very generous monetary gift.”

The school, which has also collected a $2.5 million donation from the Sid W. Richardson Foundation, will be an anchor for a technology and innovation district planned in downtown Fort Worth. Across three buildings, the campus will house programs in research, technology, innovative education and a new site for the existing Texas A&M School of Law, among other programs.

Disclosure: The Amon G. Carter Foundation, Sid W. Richardson Foundation and John Goff have been financial supporters of the Fort Worth Report. News decisions at the Fort Worth Report are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Shomial Ahmad is a higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report, in partnership with Open Campus. Contact her at shomial.ahmad@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.