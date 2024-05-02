Fate of TEXRail extension into west Fort Worth rests on federal grant application

A $40 million funding gap will not derail Trinity Metro’s plans for a TEXRail extension into west Fort Worth’s Medical District — yet.

Trinity Metro is waiting to hear the results of its application for a $25 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help offset costs.

RAISE grants, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, are discretionary funds awarded to support state and local transportation projects.

A response isn’t expected until June, said Chad Edwards, executive vice president of strategy, planning and development at Trinity Metro. If the agency gets the grant, Trinity Metro will be responsible for finding another $20 million, which is much more achievable, he said.

“I’d like to say we’re doing it, it’s just a matter of dollars. I’d feel much more confident when we get the RAISE grant that we’re doing it because then I’m only looking for $20 million,” Edwards said.

Mike Brennan, president of Near Southside Inc., said he remains hopeful that the funding gap will not cause significant delays to the project, given its multiyear design and construction process. Near Southside encompasses the Medical District as well as the nearby Magnolia and South Main entertainment districts.

“Obviously, it’s an enormous project and it’s no surprise that it’s running into funding challenges because we’re seeing that on projects of all sizes,” Brennan said.

Initial estimates for the 2.1-mile extension of the commuter rail, which currently connects downtown Fort Worth to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, came in at around $167 million. Engineering studies for the extension started in August 2020. Construction was expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2026.

Trinity Metro hired Huitt-Zollars and TranSystems as the final design consultants in August 2023. The firms also worked on initial TEXRail designs when the first line opened in 2019.

Both consultants are still working on final designs for the future station while nailing down final cost estimates. Final designs are expected to be completed by December 2024.

Edwards said the agency plans to present three options to the board next month.

“We’ll end up having three different cost proposals in the end, to really give us a better sense of, is it a $40 million gap?” Edwards said.

When it comes to funding opportunities for transit-oriented development near the future station, the Near Southside could help contribute to those future projects, Brennan said.

“It’s a critically important transportation connection that’s been on the plans for so long now that we’re hopeful that pieces come together,” Brennan said.

Earlier this year, Trinity Metro received $65 million from the North Central Texas Council of Governments to purchase four new TEXRail vehicles.

TEXRail first opened in 2019 and came $80.6 million under budget. The Federal Transportation Administration allowed the remaining federal funds to be used to extend the commuter line into the Medical District and Near Southside.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or @ssadek19.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.