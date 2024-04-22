Satellite communications startup to build Arlington manufacturing hub, bring 3,000 jobs

Satellite communications startup E-Space is moving ahead with its North American expansion, a project that could bring a minimum of 400 high-tech jobs with an average annual salary of $95,000 within its first five years of operation in Arlington.

The Arlington City Council will vote on a resolution at the April 23 meeting to authorize Marty Wieder, executive director of the Arlington Economic Develop Corp., to enter a public-private partnership with E-Space and the city of Arlington. That partnership will allow the company to build a headquarters and manufacturing plant at the Arlington Municipal Airport.

E-Space is a startup global telecommunications and satellite manufacturer founded in 2022 by satellite communications technology veteran Greg Wyler.

At full capacity, the project will create 3,355 jobs and provide over $8 billion in salaries and wages over the 30-year term lease, according to the city’s staff report.

By comparison, the Arlington General Motors plant employed over 5,000, paying $471.7 million in taxable wages last year.

Soon after the deal, the first phase of construction on the west side of the airport will begin, which will include a manufacturing and office facility of about 250,000 square feet, a 40,000-square-foot hangar, an airport access road and an aircraft parking apron.

The startup plans to establish a headquarters and develop a total of 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space, with about 2,000 jobs, over a 10-year period.

The economic development corporation will contribute up to $50 million from cash and/or proceeds from sales tax revenue bonds toward the project’s development and construction.

After construction is completed, the economic development corporation will lease the project back to the company for a term of 30 years with two renewal options with a base rent of $2 million per year of occupancy and a 3% increase every five years thereafter.

While executing the public-private partnership, E-Space will lease initial existing industrial space in Arlington within 90 days to begin building an employment base for research and manufacturing.

The company will occupy the industrial space as soon as design and construction begin for its manufacturing and office facility, the first phase of which is estimated to be completed by late 2026.

E-Space has about 95 employees in offices in Beverly, Massachusetts, and Saratoga, California, and is backed by Prime Movers Lab, a company that invests in scientific startups.

The city recently acquired the operations at Arlington Municipal Airport, a move expected to boost the airport’s economic impact. The city said it split costs with the Arlington Economic Development Corp., which contributed $9.5 million to the acquisition.

Texas has a high concentration of aviation, aerospace and defense-related manufacturers. According to the Texas Economic Development Corp., the state has 266 aerospace-related manufacturers that employ more than 48,000 workers, with an average salary of $108,420.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Please check back for the latest at ArlingtonReport.org.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.