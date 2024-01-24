City Council approves Eastside Transportation Plan, responds to Handley concerns

In a first concrete step toward starting work to revitalize Fort Worth’s East Lancaster corridor, City Council voted unanimously to adopt the locally preferred alternative for the Eastside Transportation Plan.

This newest plan, the fourth one since 2016, highlighted recommendations such as transit route improvements and roadway modifications slated to spur economic development. However, the plan left some area residents worried about proposed work in the Historic Handley District.

Residents already voiced concerns during the Jan. 9 public comment council meeting, saying the project lacked transparency and the expansion of East Lancaster Avenue to six lanes in the Handley District would have a significant impact on the historic buildings in the area.

During the Jan. 23 meeting, some of those concerns were echoed once again. About 10 residents spoke at the City Council meeting, either supporting the plan in its totality or asking the city to reconsider some aspects of the plan, specifically outside of Loop 820.

“We just do not need to destroy things that are there and support things that just are not really helpful to us,” said Judy Taylor, president of the Handley Neighborhood Association.

But for the majority of speakers — regardless of the concerns with the plan east of Loop 820 — this plan is the first tangible step toward seeing some change along East Lancaster.

“We feel that the concept … is the best alternative for a world-class redesign that will revitalize and enhance the avenue and hopefully lead to increased economic development opportunities for the East Lancaster corridor,” said Bill Schwennsen, board member for the East Fort Worth Business Association.

Although council took a vote that evening adopting the recommendations in the Eastside Transportation Plan, the final decisions for any work done along East Lancaster will come down to the Texas Department of Transportation, which owns the avenue also known as State Highway 180.

In fact, the public comment period is just beginning, said Lauren Prieur, director of transportation for the city of Fort Worth.

“We’re very early on in this process. And that is why community engagement matters so much,” Prieur said. “There’s still time, more to be done and discuss on this corridor. As a team, we are focused on creating a walkable, place-oriented, traffic-calming, noise-mitigating and safer street.”

Prieur said the proposed six-lane design for East Lancaster east of Loop 820, which includes Handley, will have to meet the environmental commitments that the city is requesting TxDOT and the North Central Texas Council of Governments respect while in their design process.

This includes staying within the existing right of way to preserve historic and cultural resources like the historic cemeteries, as well as the right of way between the railroad and the avenue. The goal is to accommodate future infill development in the Handley Historic District.

“(Council has) made it very clear that we will not be supporting six lanes,” Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens said. “What I will ask you is, as engaged as you are this evening, stay engaged throughout the process because, as you heard, we’re at the beginning of it right now.”

Council member Chris Nettles, who sits on Trinity Metro’s board of directors alongside council member Michael Crain, said the transit agency is in full support of the plan as well.

The Eastside Transportation Plan is happening in conjunction with TxDOT’s work on Interstate 30 and a regional plan for a high-speed rail line between Fort Worth and Dallas.

The overhaul of East Lancaster is priced at $182 million and is now fully funded, from Pine Street to Interstate 820. Construction is expected to start by 2027.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at@ssadek19.

