Fort Worth adopts affordable housing plan after initial pushback from some homeowners

The city of Fort Worth’s affordable housing plan unanimously sailed through City Council Oct. 17 after strong opposition from some homeowners previously delayed its vote.

The long-awaited housing strategy plan had faced a sudden pushbackfrom critics who took issue in September with the report’s endorsement of accessory dwelling units or in-law suites.

The plan highlighted the increasing severity of cost-burdened families across the city and in specific neighborhoods. It also laid out some recommendations on how to tackle and close the affordable housing gap.

Residents and affordable housing advocates urged council members to approve the plan amid a growing housing affordability crisis that has gripped not only Fort Worth but the state of Texas.

Michelle Kennedy, senior director of advocacy and government relations for Trinity Habitat for Humanity, said the organization has done everything it can as an affordable housing provider and that it’s time for the city to step up and do its part.

“We have done everything that has been asked of us by the city, by council, by the communities. And yet, we still find ourselves up against the wall when it comes to affordability,” Kennedy said. “It’s time for you guys to come alongside us and do something, and this plan provides that opportunity.”

Sandra Sadek / Fort Worth Report Michelle Kennedy, senior director of advocacy and government relations for Trinity Habitat for Humanity, speaks to the Fort Worth City Council Oct. 17, 2023, in City Hall.

Fort Worth business owner and arts organizer Wesley Kirk said this vote will open the door for more variety of housing options, which will ensure the city thrives. He described it as a bold leap.

“The answer isn’t to keep spreading out further and farther. People are desperate to live near the urban core. The answer isn’t to leave it up to the market. The market has already failed us,” Kirk said. “The answer is to get smarter with how we use the land that we have now and make it easy to provide what people are desperate for.”

At past meetings, homeowners opposed to accessory dwelling units said they were concerned with the increased density accessory dwelling units would bring to their neighborhoods.

No residents opposing the plan spoke at the Oct. 17 meeting.

The new resolution tries to ease concerns by noting that adopting the housing plan does not mean the city of Fort Worth will commit funds or implement any policies that affect the development of housing at this time. Instead, it’s more of a roadmap.

Mayor Mattie Parker thanked Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa and the Neighborhood Services Department for working with residents who had concerns about the plan.

City staff is already exploring several of the recommendations laid out in the plan. This includes creating a land bank, a community land trust, amending the zoning code to bring more “missing middle housing,” as well as incentivizing the building of affordable housing.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report.

