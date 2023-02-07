H-E-B breaks ground for new Mansfield location, hopes to add 750 employees

H-E-B is expanding its footprint in Tarrant County, with the latest coming in the slush and mud in Mansfield.

Tarrant County is already home to two Central Markets — H-E-B’s upscale grocery stores in Fort Worth and Southlake — and a regular grocery store is under construction in the Alliance area of far north Fort Worth.

Now comes No. 4, at the corner of West Mitchell Road and East Broad Street in Mansfield. Officials representing the Texas-based grocery store and the city broke ground Feb. 3.

Mabrie Jackson, an H-E-B public affairs official, said she felt shaky on whether the groundbreaking would carry on after North Texas was hit with a winter storm last week and roads were challenging to drive on for three days.

“But we did it with just a little bit of mud now,” Jackson said. “The reason we’re doing it is because next week they’re going to start the construction on this site, and I could not let us be the ones holding it up by not doing the groundbreaking.”

The newest location boasts a 118,000 square-foot property and will bring in 750 employees, Jackson said.

“When we come to a town, it’s not just bringing the grocery store — we come to really make a difference in your community,” Jackson said. “For those of you who are familiar with H-E-B and the things that we’ve done across Texas for the last 117 years, you will know that we don’t just show up to sell you groceries, we show up to be part of your family.”

The popular San Antonio-based store operates more than 430 stores in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B gave out ceremonial checks totaling $50,000 to organizations in Mansfield — $10,000 to each of five entities: Mansfield Women’s Club, Urban Truth, The Lot Downtown, Erma Nash Elementary and Willie E. Brown Academy of Young Scholars.

Jackson thanked each of the five organizations. “We know it’s a special person that comes in to do these jobs, and we can’t have a great community without people like you.”

The new H-E-B is set to conclude construction by summer 2024, Jackson said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.