Texas Ballet Theater taps seasoned arts leader as new executive director

Fort Worth’s Texas Ballet Theater has tapped an experienced arts leader as its new executive director.

Nicholas Dragga brings more than 15 years of executive leadership in the ballet field, including his current role as director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. Before that, he spent 12 years leading Ballet Lubbock.

He succeeds Vanessa Logan, who stepped down from Texas Ballet Theater in June 2025 after nine years leading the organization. Jill Caughron has served as interim director since her departure and will continue through the end of the year.

Dragga will work with artistic director Tim O’Keefe to advance the organization’s artistic vision, financial sustainability and deepen community engagement across North Texas, according to a news release.

His first day is Jan. 1.

“In one of the most dynamic cultural markets in the country, Texas Ballet Theater is at a profound moment with world-class facilities, a company of real depth, an artistic vision with room to launch, and — its greatest asset — a staff and board whose energy and expertise are as deep as they are contagious,” Dragga said in a statement.

Texas Ballet Theater selected Dragga after an eight-month national search that included staff surveys, interviews with leadership staff, stakeholder conversations, facility tours and extensive research, according to the release.

A Texas native, Dragga holds a Master of Science in arts administration from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Music in music performance and composition from Texas Tech University.

Dragga’s three-year tenure at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre included this summer’s launch of free dance and wellness classes for residents 14 and older. He also strengthened the company’s financial position and saw the two highest-grossing performance seasons on record, according to the release.

During his time in Lubbock, he grew the organization’s annual operating budget from $500,000 to more than $2.4 million.

O’Keefe said he was immediately drawn to Dragga’s experience and “genuine understanding” of what it takes to build a thriving ballet organization.

“He has a remarkable record of strengthening companies while creating opportunities for artists, students, and communities to engage more deeply with the art form,” he said in the release.

Texas Ballet Theater recently opened its new 65,000-square-foot building in west Fort Worth, which houses rehearsal spaces, seven studios, a costume production room and administrative offices. The organization operates two other studios in Dallas and Richardson.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org.

The Fort Worth Report’s arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and the Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust. At the Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

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