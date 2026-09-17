Dallas nonprofit creates guide to better prepare young students for school shooter drills

Nearly every public school in the country conducts active shooter drills – practicing what students and teachers should do if an armed intruder enters the building.

But growing research has raised concerns about what those drills can do to children's mental health, especially for very young students. Children as young as 3 may participate in these drills.

A recently updated report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends schools avoid surprise or realistic simulations and instead use drills that take a child's age and emotional needs into account.

Dallas-based Momentous Institute is trying to show schools what that can look like.

The nonprofit, which provides children’s mental health services and education, has developed a guide for how to conduct safety drills without frightening children.

"You really want to protect the child, but prepare the child at the same time," said Jessica Gomez, a clinical psychologist and executive director of Momentous.

For three-, four- or five-year-olds, Gomez said that starts with keeping the explanation simple.

"We're going to practice how to keep safe in case of an emergency," Gomez said.

There's no need, she said, to talk about shootings or violence with children that young.

She said it's important to fill in the gaps as children are being asked to stay quiet, huddle in a corner, and close the windows in a classroom.

Sujata Dand / KERA Jessica Gomez is the executive director of the Momentous Institute in Dallas. She said growing research over concerns about what active shooter drills can do to children's mental health led her to create a guide on how best to prepare students for those safety drills.

“The brain picks up on danger and fear and anxiety before we can even articulate it,” Gomez explained. “So, we really need to explain that to children.”

Gomez created the guide and practiced at her own school for more than a year and said they saw anxiety levels drop.

Before a drill, Momentous teachers tell students what's going to happen. They use breathing exercises to help children stay calm.

The National Academies estimates 95% of public schools conduct active-shooter drills.

While researchers say more study is needed on their long-term effects, earlier studies have linked the drills to increased stress and anxiety among students.

Gomez said 35 North Texas school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, are using the guide.

“Are we traumatizing their children? Are we creating more anxiety in the environment? And some children weren't even feeling safe going to school anymore,” Gomez said. “So, I think with this approach, we've seen a reduction in that.”

Sujata Dand is KERA’s early childhood education reporter. Got a tip? Email her at sdand@kera.org .