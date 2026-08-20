'Like recess for adults.' How a Dallas dance club is preserving history

A dedicated group of dancers is working to keep the tradition of Lindy Hop , alive in Dallas.

Inside the Sammons Center for the Arts, situated between Uptown and the Design District, the Dallas Swing Dance Society has been holding dance classes, workshops and annual swing dancing events for over a decade.

“It’s like recess for adults,” Brianne Hinojosa said. She serves on the organization’s board of directors as the secretary. When she relocated to North Texas, she said the swing dance society helped her find her community of friends.

"Lindy Hop is a great dance for people who love music but think they can't dance,” she said.

Born out of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s, the Lindy Hop is considered by many to be the “Granddaddy” of swing dance . It grew alongside swing music to become one of the country’s most influential social dances.

Think you can’t dance? The Lindy Hop might change your mind.

Hinojosa’s dancing partner, and fellow board member, Leo Guajardo, recalled coming through the doors his first time as a dance novice. With time and practice, he now leads classes.

"The more skills you can develop, the more fun it gets,” he said. “Don't be scared of it, because it's a lot of fun and it's more accessible than you think."

Dancers of all experience are welcome at the Dallas Swing Dance Society. “Come for the dancing, stay for the vibes,” Guajardo said.

The Dallas Swing Dance Society holds dances on the second, third, and fourth Saturdays of the month.

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