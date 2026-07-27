UNT film student’s new documentary honors DIY music venues in North Texas

For music fans, venues can be more than just a place to hear live music. They can be a hub for community and creativity.

McKinley Argyle, who is pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in documentary film and production at the University of North Texas, explores this idea in her new short documentary, "A Place We Can Go." The film will premiere at the Oak Cliff Film Festival in Dallas this weekend and be screened at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Aug. 31.

"It’s a film about grassroots music, community-led and organized music venues and how they create spaces for people to feel like they can exist in Texas," Argyle said.

The film chronicles the history of 1919 Hemphill, a Fort Worth DIY music venue and lending library. Argyle described DIY venues as small, community-led venues based out of houses or, in the case of 1919, a warehouse.

This is not Argyle's first music documentary. Her last film, "Meet the Noisemakers," was screened at festivals like Thin Line Fest in Denton and the Oak Cliff Film Festival. She said she is looking forward to returning to Oak Cliff to premiere her new film.

"I feel like it's just a great opportunity to have both local [filmmakers and] filmmakers from all over the world come together," she said.

She's also looking forward to the film screening at Rubber Gloves because her band Gloss will be performing at the venue on the same night.

"Because the film is important to both Dallas-Fort Worth and Denton specifically, because that's where all the modern-day venues are, I think it was really important to find a space in Denton where we could show it," she said.

Argyle said she is open to arranging more screenings and discussions for "A Place We Can Go." She hopes viewers will enjoy the community-centered nature of the documentary, whether or not they are familiar with DIY music venues.

"There's community out there for everyone," she said. "Anywhere you are, you need a place where you can go."