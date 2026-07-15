A bittersweet World Cup sendoff for France at Bishop Arts Bastille Day celebration

Bishop Arts in Oak Cliff has celebrated Bastille Day for more than a decade, but this year’s celebration had some added meaning: Team France was playing a semifinal World Cup match against Spain at Dallas Stadium, less than 20 miles away.

The match marked the end of France's World Cup journey, and North Texas’ run as a World Cup host.

Despite France’s 2-0 loss to Spain, revelers on Bishop Avenue sported berets and jerseys of French soccer star Kylian Mbappé as the evening continued.

"We're mourning France's loss in the World Cup and celebrating Bastille Day," said Jerry Wei, who was completing the wine passport walk with Amber Hazelwood.

"Pouring one out for Mbappe," Hazelwood added.

Ava Thompson / KERA Steve and Maria Dodd wore berets and painted mustaches for Bastille Day in Bishop Arts on July 14, 2026.

That sentiment was widespread at the Bastille Day celebration.

"It was unfortunate, but it's a game, and we're getting close to the end of the World Cup," said Steve Dodd, who attends the Bastille Day walk in Bishop Arts each year. "But vive la France."

He and Maria Dodd both wore berets and painted on black mustaches for the event.

“I feel we want to go the full hog,” he said. “We want to come along and celebrate with a beret and a French shirt and try and remember our schoolboy French.”

Bishop Exchange had the semifinal match on every TV, and France fans spilled into the street even as hope for the team dwindled.

"We have a full staff tonight," said Erin Covington, bartender and general manager at Bishop Exchange. "We've had a huge for every home game, and every Mexico game just because of our neighborhood."

Ava Thompson / KERA France fans watch France play against Spain in the World Cup semifinal on Bastille Day in Bishop Arts.

Even when France isn't playing a World Cup match in North Texas, Bishop Exchange comes fully stocked for Bastille Day.

“It doesn't matter what day of the week,” Covington said of the holiday. "If it's a Tuesday, a Saturday, we are always prepared for July 14."

Oak Cliff’s ties to French roots go back to the 19th century, and a local French socialist settlement known as “La Reunion.”

Whether people know about Oak Cliff’s French ties — or even the origins of Bastille Day — is a mixed bag.

"I should know more, but I just know that it's huge in Oak Cliff,” Covington said. “I've been here nine years, and this neighborhood always comes and shows up for Bastille Day.”

Owen Wilson-Chavez watched the match with a group of friends at Bishop Exchange. He was there to support France and wasn’t clear on Bastille Day’s meaning either.

“I honestly, legitimately do not know right now, or remember,” he said. “But I know that's why I came to Bishop Arts.”

1 of 4 — 07142026_Good Theater Co Bastille Day_KERA.JPG Members of Good Show Theatre Co dress up for Bastille Day in Bishop Arts on July 14, 2026. Ava Thompson / KERA 2 of 4 — 07142026_Bastille Day Bishop Arts_KERA.jpg A man celebrates Bastille Day in Bishop Arts with a striped shirt and a Dallas Stars cowboy hat on July 14, 2026. Ava Thompson / KERA 3 of 4 — 07142026_Bastille Day BishopArts_KERA.JPG Attendees celebrate Bastille Day in Bishop Arts with striped shirts and berets on July 14, 2026 Ava Thompson / KERA 4 of 4 — 07152026_Families Bishop Arts Celebration_KERA.JPG Oak Cliff families dress up for Bastille Day in Bishop Arts on July 14, 2026. Ava Thompson / KERA

Dylan Embry was rooting for Spain during the match, but was ready to stand by France once the match ended and Bastille Day festivities began.

“Vive la France, you know, je t'aime la France,” Embry said. “I love France, man. I mean, they gave us the Statue of Liberty.”

The World Cup may have left North Texas, but in Bishop Arts, the party continued along with a sense of curiosity and connection the tournament brought to the region.

For some new soccer fans, the past several weeks offered a crash course not just in the sport but in the cultures and communities that surround it.

The World Cup may have said au revoir to North Texas, but for at least one new fan, the connection to the game is just beginning.

Vianne Hall is a New Orleans native — so, naturally, she says she has connections to French culture. She said she’ll miss having the World Cup in North Texas.

“I’m a new soccer fan, so I really got immersed in learning soccer with the World Cup going on,” Hall said.

"I never knew what's going on. Now I know what's going on and I have identified my club team," she said. "Naturally, Paris Saint-Germain.”

Ava Thompson is KERA's digital producer. Got a tip? Email Ava at athompson@kera.org. Zara Amaechi is KERA's arts reporter. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.