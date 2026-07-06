Take a peek inside new Fort Worth African American Museum and Cultural Center

Seven years ago, a group of Fort Worth leaders came together with a vision of preserving local Black history with a new museum. What followed were several creative, financial and location hurdles delaying the project.

Now, that shared dream has become a reality.

The Fort Worth African American Museum and Cultural Center, located at 3104 E. Rosedale St. across from Texas Wesleyan University, officially opened its doors in mid-June with a joint art show in collaboration with the upcoming National Juneteenth Museum and the nearby Kinfolk House.

The debut exhibit “All ’N All: Artists Embracing Community” features mixed-media works, paintings and photographs from 11 North Texas artists. The works, highlighting the Black experience, are displayed at both the African American museum and Kinfolk House.

The exhibit is curated by Christopher Blay, director of public programs at the Juneteenth museum, and gets its name from Grammy-winning group Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1977 album “All ’N All.”

Board chair John Barnett described the new museum as a manifestation of collaborative work between him and fellow board members Andy Taft, Jennifer G. Brooks, Juliet Williams, Scott Wilcox and Stacy Marshall. The center exists in harmony with the other two art institutions, he added.

“It just warms my heart every time I walk in to see it,” Barnett said with a smile. “When no one else is here, I shout privately.”

Diverse look at American history

Upon entering the museum, visitors are welcomed into an all-white industrial loft filled with art across three sections.

Featured artists include Tatyana Alanis, Jeremy Biggers, Missy Burton, CHOKE, Jennifer Cowley, Charles Gray, Riley Holloway, Michael E. Johnson, Vanessa Meshack, Evita Tezeno and Donnie Williams.

Local construction firm Muckleroy & Falls and architect Michael Bennett spent nine months reconstructing and designing the museum leading up to the exhibit’s opening. The property, which was built in the early 1910s, was originally split into two suites and most recently housed a hardware store.

Exposed ceiling beams and hardwood floors now enclose the space. Warm lights shine down on each featured piece.

Some paintings like Gray’s “Kinfolk” illustrate family and loved ones. Others like Johnson’s “DAP” depict pop culture legends who reshaped fashion and music.

The museum highlights the historical significance of the American story through a Black perspective, Barnett said.

“The richness of our country is that we’ve been able to bring in different ethnic groups under one pledge, one dedication, and we want to share our contributions to the making of this great country,” he said.

Once the exhibit closes, the museum board will meet with community stakeholders to establish a strategic plan for future programming and artistic showcases. Leaders are looking to hire a part-time executive director soon, but an exact timeline has not been determined.

“Sometimes I wake up brainstorming in the middle of the night, realizing I got to relax,” Barnett said. “It’s the passion that I share with my board as wanting this to be something that the community will embrace, and that will elevate or correct the African American involvement here in America.”

The museum is open noon-6 p.m. Fridays and 1-6 p.m. Saturdays but will be closed on the Fourth of July. The show is on view for free through Aug. 15.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

The Fort Worth Report’s arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and the Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust. At the Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

