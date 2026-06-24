© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A world premiere at this year's Mimir Chamber Music Fest in Fort Worth

KERA | By Amy Bishop l WRR
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:01 PM CDT
From left, musicians Brant Taylor, Jun Iwasaki, Stephen Rose, Curt Thompson, and Joan DerHovsepian.
Albert Cromper
/
Mimir Chamber Music Festival
From left, musicians Brant Taylor, Jun Iwasaki, Stephen Rose, Curt Thompson, and Joan DerHovsepian.

It’s the time of year when many local arts groups are on break for summer, but the Mimir Chamber Music Festival in Fort Worth has been a summer staple for classical music fans for nearly 30 years.

This year, they’re including a world premiere to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. WRR’s Amy Bishop gets the details about all the concerts in this interview with Curt Thompson, Executive Director of Mimir.

DETAILS: Mimir Chamber Music Festival, June 29-July 10. Kimbell Art Museum.

Tags
Arts & Culture WRRclassical musicKERA NewsNTX Now
Amy Bishop l WRR
See stories by Amy Bishop l WRR
Related Content