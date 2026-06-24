A world premiere at this year's Mimir Chamber Music Fest in Fort Worth
It’s the time of year when many local arts groups are on break for summer, but the Mimir Chamber Music Festival in Fort Worth has been a summer staple for classical music fans for nearly 30 years.
This year, they’re including a world premiere to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. WRR’s Amy Bishop gets the details about all the concerts in this interview with Curt Thompson, Executive Director of Mimir.
DETAILS: Mimir Chamber Music Festival, June 29-July 10. Kimbell Art Museum.