For many LGBTQ soccer fans, safety factors into where to watch the World Cup in North Texas

Whether you call it football, fútbol, or calcio, soccer is a sport that brings people together across borders, languages and identities.

Although I did attend a match the last time the World Cup was in Dallas, I’m not that into soccer. Alexsis, on the other hand, is an avid sports fan.

“Honestly, I didn’t grow up as a huge sports person,” she said. “But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started falling in love with different sports like basketball, soccer and hockey. And no, it’s not just because of the HBO show Heated Rivalry.”

But being a queer sports fan can be complicated. Recent negative headlines regarding transgender athlete participation and anti-gay slurs by fans can feel overwhelmingly negative, and traditional sports bar culture doesn’t always leave room for everyone.

So, with Dallas hosting the World Cup, we wanted to know: how are LGBTQ sports fans in North Texas feeling about FIFA coming to town?

For queer fans in North Texas, especially in a state where LGBTQ rights remain politically contested, finding a safe place to watch the game can matter just as much as the score.

For many, the answer to that concern starts with LGBTQ bars turning into sports bars.

Places like Woody’s, JR’s and Roundup Saloon in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood are preparing to welcome crowds during FIFA matches.

Alexsis Jones/KERA Sue Ellen's, Dallas' oldest and only lesbian bar, is coordinating watch parties throughout the World Cup tournament with neighboring bar, JR's.



At Sue Ellen’s, Dallas’ oldest and only lesbian bar, general manager Mindy May says World Cup excitement is already building.

“When something like this comes to town, it feels big,” Mays said. “Like when the Super Bowl came to town-- it feels big,”

May says Sue Ellen’s and their partner gay bar JR’s are coordinating watch parties throughout the tournament.

“We're having a watch party for each game,” May said. “I'm having two of them here and three of them will be at JR's.

She says planning started almost immediately.

“When they first told us, I think we thought real big, like, are we having a parking lot party?” May said. “The World Cup falls during Pride Month, so everything should feel extra. It's almost like a gift.”

Besides the celebration, May also addressed safety concerns, especially for transgender fans

“I couldn't imagine the environment that comes with going somewhere else and watching soccer,” May said. “So yeah, we try to provide every little thing that comes along as a safe place for them.”

Therese Powell/KERA Barbara's Pavilion won't be hosting any World Cup watch parties, but they are offering a safe, welcoming space for visitors during the Tournament.

Barbara’s Pavilion is a tiny gay bar in Oak Cliff, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in welcoming vibes. Manager Dan Friessen says that out-of-town visitors often describe having a bar “just like it” back home. That feeling of comfort is what keeps people coming back.

Friessen adds that all queer bars, even those not showing the games, offer something that traditional sports spaces sometimes can’t: the freedom to relax.

“A lot of people are judgmental,” he said. The LGBTQ community doesn't want to have the hassle of dealing with people who are judgmental of them, so they can come here and get away from that.”

“It's a fun place and people are very friendly,” Friessen said. “You can get to know just about everybody.”

And while these bars are designed as queer spaces, both Friessen and May stress that everyone, including those visiting for the World Cup, is welcome.

“These people are our people,” May said. “So, we are showing them as a club to welcome them in, to have them over, basically.

Friessen adds, “I just want to let everybody know that they're welcome to come and enjoy the space.”

That sense of inclusion is what draws fans like Alexsis to these spaces.

“Please come out here,” May said. “This is a safe place, and this is where they're going to feel like they got to see something new and fun.”

Details: The FIFA World Cup comes to North Texas June 14-July 14. Check out our list of watching parties around North Texas.

