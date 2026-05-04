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Dallas Morning News and Texas Monthly journalists win Pulitzer prizes

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Mark Lamster, architecture critic at The Dallas Morning News, won the 2026 Pulitzer prize for criticism. He is recognized for a series of articles that explored how design, development and power intersect in Dallas’ T built environment.
Business Wire
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Business Wire
Mark Lamster, architecture critic at The Dallas Morning News, won the 2026 Pulitzer prize for criticism. He is recognized for a series of articles that explored how design, development and power intersect in Dallas’ T built environment.

Two Texas journalists have been awarded 2026 Pulitzer Prizes.

Mark Lamster, architecture critic at The Dallas Morning News, won the Pulitzer for criticism. He was recognized for a body of work exploring how design, development and power intersect in Dallas.

Aaron Parsley, a senior editor at Texas Monthly, took the prize for feature writing for his first-person account of the 2025 Central Texas floods.

Parsley’s feature, “Where the River Took Us,” recounted how the Guadalupe River floodwaters engulfed his family’s home sweeping the structure and his family away. The piece explored grief, survival and the fragility of infrastructure in flood-prone communities. This is the magazine’s first Pulitzer.

The Dallas Morning News staff including Executive Editor Colleen Nelson, foreground center, Managing Editor Amy Hollyfield, left, applaud after it was announced that Mark Lamster, architecture critic, had won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dallas.
Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News
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Hearst Newspapers
The Dallas Morning News staff including Executive Editor Colleen Nelson, foreground center, Managing Editor Amy Hollyfield, left, applaud after it was announced that Mark Lamster, architecture critic, had won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Dallas.

Lamster’s criticism frequently examines the consequences of rapid urban growth, questioning who benefits and who is left out when cities evolve. He’s critiqued proposals to tear down Dallas City Hall and advocated for the building, designed by famed architect I.M. Pei.

The 2025 prize for criticism also went to an architecture critic, Alexandra Lange, of Bloomberg City Lab. Lamster told The Dallas Morning News that he hopes this “is a reflection of the importance of public discussion about the built and natural environment.”

The Pulitzer Prize recognizes accomplishments in journalism, literature, drama and music.
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Arts & Culture Arts & CultureKERA NewsThe Dallas Morning NewsTexas MonthlyPulitzerjournalist
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
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