Fire station turned pottery gallery ties this east Fort Worth neighborhood together

Tucked in the heart of the West Meadowbrook neighborhood is a historic brick building sitting on a triangular lot of green space between three intersecting streets. Inside, customers are welcomed by a display of handcrafted bowls and mugs — some in glass showcases — and a room stocked with pottery wheels, tools and dried rusty, red clay.

The Firehouse Pottery & Gallery has lived many lives. Built in 1927, the house served as a fire station for several decades and was once a photography studio before it landed in the hands of Keith Thomson and his wife, Lori.

“It’s a pottery business. It’s a gallery business,” Firehouse owner and pottery instructor Keith said. “But it’s way more than that.”

The historic building sits on a plot of land that also houses a local coffee truck, Coffee Folk.

Through its life and transition from a fire station to a local art hub, Firehouse Pottery has become a community space for West Meadowbrook.

“Community space: That was our goal,” Keith said.

From Scotland to Texas

A Scotland native, Thomson moved to the United States in 1992, bringing with him his education and expertise in the arts.

“Through high school, I loved art,” Thomson said. It only took a semester of ceramics to know that’s where his heart belonged.

“I was hooked,” he said. “I was able to translate my drawing, paint and visual aspects into clay. It all went hand in hand.”

He graduated in 1988 from the Edinburgh College of Art with a specialty in ceramics. Thomson’s first destination in the United States was the San Antonio area, where he worked for an art studio for eight years.

Lori brought him to Fort Worth in 2002. Also an artisan, she operated the former fire station as a gallery beginning in 2003. It was a space where local artists could showcase their work, groups could host fundraisers and children could participate in art workshops.

Concurrently, Keith contributed as a gallery director and ceramic potter instructor. He fully took on Firehouse in 2010, repurposing it to offer one-on-one lessons, showcase for-sale pottery and create custom orders.

“The place has attracted a lot of different artists,” Thomson said. “Almost a haven, sometimes.”

A West Meadowbrook oasis

Classes at Firehouse are mostly private, involving no more than couples or small groups at a time. Thomson’s lessons extend to children as well.

“I’ve found the best way to teach is privately, one on one, so you get the best experience and more of an enjoyable, intimate experience,” Thomson said.

Clients typically spend an hour at the pottery wheel crafting a couple of clay pieces. After pieces are dried and hardened in kiln chambers, customers come back to glaze their art.

At Firehouse, Thomson sees all kinds of people coming in with varying skill sets.

“I have a lot of people that will continue once or twice a month, and then there are some who, over the years, have been coming,” he said.

Walking into the gallery, customers find ceramics lined along shelves, all handmade by Thomson and his staffer Amaris Perez. He sells a variety of ceramics, including mugs, bowls and other kitchenware. But he also has a few other artisan products, such as handmade candles.

“I make the cups and make the candles as well,” Thomson said. “It’s a fun little part of the process.”

Some ceramic pieces at the gallery contain the Scottish thistle, paying homage to the official flower of Keith’s home country.

Thomson has crafted custom pieces for businesses across the country, including coffee shops. But he’s also provided custom orders locally — his pieces have adorned the Capital One Lounge at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“That’s the big thing about all the businesses we’ve worked with,” Thomson said. “They enjoy having a handmade product in their store, shop or business.”

Thomson does everything at Firehouse with patience.

“The patience to be an instructor … not everyone has that,” Thomson said.

His 40 years of experience in ceramics has shaped Firehouse to be an asset to West Meadowbrook and even the nearby Evans and Rosedale corridors — areas that have struggled to gain eyes from developers, such as grocery stores and restaurants.

“Especially with the connection to (Coffee Folk), (Firehouse) has attracted more people and they get the benefits of both spaces,” Thomson said.

Through his time with the East Fort Worth Business Association, Thomson called on city officials to make the area’s development requests known.

He sees the Firehouse and Coffee Folk partnership as a West Meadowbrook “oasis” to help attract those businesses long called on by the community.

“We’re trying to do — with our little oasis here — what we can within our neighborhood,” Thomson said.

When the time comes, Thomson plans to hand off Firehouse to another locally owned business or artisan to maintain the gallery’s value as an art hub and community space.

“It’d be nice to keep that connection with an artist,” Thomson said.

Facebook: Firehouse Pottery & Gallery

Website: firehousegalleryfw.com

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

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This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

