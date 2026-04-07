Inside Nostalgia and Noise: Where art, music and community collide in Dallas

In a city where new social clubs and creative collectives continue to multiple, Nostalgia & Noise has emerged as a space that blends art, music and community while also opening doors for artists trying to find their footing.

For co-founders Ra Kazadi and Rob Grass, the idea started simple.

“We basically had this idea of just creating a really fun sort of new type of art show,” Kazadi said, “that could bring art enjoyers and also people who weren’t familiar with art through the experience.”

A partnership built on contrast

Kazadi, an artist with a background in creative advertising, had been sitting on the concept for about a year when he met Grass through connections at Southern Methodist University. Grass, an MBA student at the time with a background in finance and startups, was looking to build something of his own.

One conversation over coffee changed everything.

“We ended up almost accidentally building the entire business just from that one conversation,” Grass said. “And we both kind of looked at each other and were like, yeah, let’s do this.”

They launched their first event in 2024 at Centre in Bishop Arts. By combining music, art and prizes they were able to sell original artwork by Kazadi without dulling the party.

“It wasn’t in a club. It wasn’t at a gallery,” Kazadi said. “I think people knew from the beginning that we were going to do things a little bit differently.”

That first event, he said, set the tone for everything that followed. Part of what makes Nostalgia & Noise stand out is the founders’ unlikely pairing.

Creating access

Since then, Nostalgia & Noise has grown quickly, hosting dozens of events across the city and building a network of artists, musicians and creatives.

For Dallas-based artist Devin DeShawn, that network has been a key part of his growth.

“I wanted a space to create that was larger than my apartment,” he said. “And being around other creators — that was the biggest benefit for me.”

DeShawn, who has been part of the Nostalgia & Noise studio community for nearly two years, describes the environment as both collaborative and educational.

“They had a good group of artists… people that were older who had background in arts,” he said. “It was more intriguing for me to go in there and learn from other creators.”

That exposure has also helped expand his audience.

“It’s allowed a new audience to interact and view my work that wouldn’t necessarily see it if I just had it at home,” he said.

Courtesy / Nostalgia and Noise Nostalgia and Noise event partnered

Making art feel approachable

Part of Nostalgia & Noise’s appeal lies in how it reframes the art experience. Instead of the quiet, often formal atmosphere of a gallery, their events lean into energy and accessibility.

DeShawn says that approach is bringing new audiences into the fold.

“It’s bringing a coolness to art with the experiences,” he said. “People who wouldn’t be necessarily into art like that… they’ll go to an art-inspired type of event.”

For artists, that shift can mean more visibility and potentially more opportunity.

“It allows for that coverage to come in and bring a new audience for artists that probably would never have it,” he said.

Kazadi has spent most of his life immersed in art: painting, designing and even landing commissions and collaborations while playing college football. Grass describes himself as an outsider to the art world.

“I actually have zero background in art,” Grass said. “And it’s become one of our strongest assets. My lack of history in this scene helps us create something that we're able to get a wider audience to and build a wider community.”

Community beyond art events

That contrast shapes how they design their events. Grass talks about balancing the “tourist and the purist” — making sure seasoned creatives feel at home, while also welcoming newcomers who may have never stepped into an art space before. Every Nostalgia & Noise event starts with what Kazadi calls a thesis.

“Who are we creating this for? How do we want them to feel? And what do we want them to take away from this?” he said.

That approach has led to a wide range of events — from traditional art showcases to interdisciplinary concepts like their “Garden Gallery,” which highlights local floral designers as artists and entrepreneurs.

At its core, the goal is to create a memorable experience and provide tangible opportunities for creatives.

“Creating a space for these really talented people to show off what they have,” Kazadi said, “and more of a sales opportunity as well.”

For attendees, the impact often extends beyond the event itself.

“You’ve inspired me to try new things,” Grass recalled hearing from guests. “They weren’t sure about coming, and now they want to go out and explore more.”

Courtesy / Nostalgia and Noise Ra Kazadi (left) and Rob Grass (right) posing during a Nostalgia and Noise event.

Expanding the vision to Nosta

As the events have grown, the founders say they’ve hosted more than 100 in just two years, growing the community around them. But for Kazadi, community isn’t just something you gather. It’s something you do.

“It’s practice,” he said. “It’s showing up. Bringing somebody. Supporting your friend’s art show.”

That ethos is captured in one of their guiding ideas: creatives need communities and communities need creativity.

Now, Kazadi and Grass are expanding beyond pop-up events into a new concept called Nosta, a members-only club designed for what they call the “modern creative.”

The idea builds on what they’ve learned from Nostalgia & Noise. The planned space in Deep Ellum is a three-story house with a rooftop and a backyard patio. It will include a restaurant, lounge and programming ranging from social gatherings to talks, workshops and traveling experiences. Membership will offer access not just to the space, but to a broader network of artists, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders. Nosta is expected to open late fall of 2026 with annual memberships ranging from $2,400 to $3,600.

Still, the model raises familiar questions about exclusivity, especially in a city increasingly filled with curated social spaces. Kazadi acknowledges that tension, but says the goal isn’t to shut people out.

“To have a deeper conversation, sometimes you have to limit the amount of noise,” Kazadi said. “But that barrier isn’t always the dollar. It’s about who you are and how you contribute.”

The rise of groups like Nostalgia & Noise, and now Nosta, reflects a broader shift in how people connect.

“I think everyone’s searching for their community,” Grass said. “For something they believe in, something they’re passionate about.”

For Kazadi and Grass, the mission to expand access to creativity, while deepening the connections around it remains the same.