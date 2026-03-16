Inclusive Omnium Circus brings sensory-friendly performance to Garland

A new kind of circus is coming to North Texas. It's designed so more people can experience the spectacle.

The Omnium Circus, an inclusive and sensory-friendly performance featuring artists of all abilities, is making its Texas debut in Garland on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17. The touring show blends traditional circus acts like acrobatics, aerial performances and comedy with accessibility features like American Sign Language interpretations, captions and audio description.

For founder and executive director Lisa B. Lewis, the goal is to make the joy of the circus accessible to everyone.

“Circus is the most wonderful, joyful thing in the world,” Lewis said. “There’s a huge population that couldn’t access that joy. We want to build bridges, not barriers, and welcome everybody to the fun.”

Lewis has worked in the circus industry for more than 30 years. She said the idea for Omnium Circus grew out of years spent advocating for accessibility in live entertainment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team experimented with a fully accessible virtual circus and realized the concept could also work on stage in person.

Maike Schulz / Omnium Circus Two men juggle, passing the red juggling clubs past two other people in the middle, one standing and one seated in a wheelchair.

The circus is delivered in both spoken English and American Sign Language and includes captions and audio description for blind or low-vision audience members. Sound levels are also moderated to help make the performance sensory-friendly.

“It’s intended for everybody to be able to enjoy it,” Lewis said. “You don’t have to have a disability to come. It’s just that everyone will have access.”

The show still includes many of the thrills audiences expect from a circus. Performers include a singer who received a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, world-record-holding jugglers, and elite athletes including a Special Olympian performing aerial silks.

Lewis describes the production as a reflection of the entire world.

“It’s a microcosm of the world that is around us on stage at its absolute best,” she said.

Garland cultural arts officials said hosting the show is especially meaningful for the city.

Amy Rosenthal, Garland’s cultural arts director, said the city recently formed an “all abilities committee” focused on making programs and facilities more accessible to residents and visitors.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows they belong in Garland,” Rosenthal said.

The timing also aligns with a major renovation planned for the city’s Granville Arts Center. Voters approved a $25 million bond package to update the 43-year-old performing arts venue and improve accessibility features.

While the circus will take place in the arts center’s atrium, a fully accessible, single-level space, Rosenthal said the city hopes to host similar events once renovations are complete.

Maike Schulz / Omnium Circus The Omnium Circus, an inclusive and sensory-friendly performance featuring artists of all abilities, is making its Texas debut in Garland. The touring show blends traditional circus acts like acrobatics, aerial performances and comedy with accessibility features like American Sign Language interpretations, captions and audio description.

“Our dream is that once we open up our Granville Arts Center after the renovations,” she said. “We can fully have this show in our theater, in an audience setting that accommodates everyone.”

The circus will also include pre-show entertainment featuring local performers, along with classic circus treats like popcorn and cotton candy.

And for Lewis, the biggest hope is that audiences walk away feeling included — and inspired.

“This is the world I want to see,” she said. “A world where everybody is welcome to be their best self.”

DETAILS: Omnium Circus, March 16-17, The Atrium, 300 N 5th St. Garland . $27.19