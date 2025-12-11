New book highlights ‘The Godfather of Deep Ellum’ and Kettle Art Gallery

Frank Campagna is sometimes called the “ Godfather of Deep Ellum .”

In the 1980s he was part of the neighborhood's punk scene. He transformed the warehouse he was renting into an unlicensed club where acts like Hüsker Dü and the Dead Kennedys would grace the stage.

Instead of following others as the neighborhood started to empty out in the early 2000s, Campagna opened up Kettle Art Gallery .

His idea was to draw people back to the neighborhood by returning to its artistic roots.

It was important to Campagna that the space didn’t feel stuffy, so he created something that was more like an artists’ clubhouse than gallery.

“When you sell a piece, we get our commission, and that's how you pay your dues to be part of this clubhouse,” he explained. “So it's not quite as uptight. I'm open to just about any idea, especially if it's original or completely off the wall.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA People walk past some of Frank Campagna’s murals in Deep Ellum on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 in Dallas. Campagna’s Kettle Art Gallery celebrated its 20th anniversary in late November.

Twenty years on, the clubhouse is still going .

Now, the gallery and the community that has sprung up around it are at the center of a new book by Jason Hensel called “ For the Love .”

It’s named after a popular annual sale at the gallery that draws lines around the block.

The clubhouse vibe was a draw for Hensel in the early 2000s – long before he would pitch this book.

“My friends and I would go around to the different galleries and get the free wine and the free snacks, and we'd always save Kettle for last because we knew it had really cool vibes,” said Hensel. “That's where all the cool people hung out.”

Kettle is known for taking risks and giving several up-and-coming-artists their first gallery shows.

Kettle exhibited the work of Dallas graffiti crew Sour Grapes. It has also hosted weddings, film nights and a pop-up for the global icon Dua Lipa on her Radical Optimism tour.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Frank Campagna sits in Kettle Art Gallery on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Deep Ellum in Dallas.

“For the Love” includes a compilation of tributes from artists, journalists and art lovers. Here are a few notable excerpts:

Judith Lea Perkins - Dallas-based artist and muralist

“Deep Ellum is a treasure, and there is a sense of community for the people who live and work there. Kettle Art is a gallery where a beginning artist can go and be given a real chance to show their work. It is also a family and a beautiful place for fellowship.”

Erica Felicella - Multi-disciplinary and performance artist living in Dallas

“Who’s going to let me do what Frank lets me do? Not many people. And Frank is always open. I don’t have to sell him on it. And to make a defiant statement, it just feels right to do it there, too. So, the performances are not entirely designed for the space, but they are more about the ethos and the energy of the space because that’s also very important to me when I perform.”

Mark S. Nelson - Painter and Texas native

“One of Frank’s big things is no egos, that indent of, “We’re an inclusive space, just leave your ego at the door. This space isn’t for that.” Because of that, Kettle Art is a different vibe. It’s a grassroots gallery that gives the average person who doesn’t have an art career a place to show their work. At the same time, it allows artists, as they become established, to exhibit their pieces. What really stands out to me is that it’s very inclusive and supports local artists.”

“For the Love” will be available Dec. 13.

Kettle Art Gallery is celebrating the publication of “For the Love” with a release party at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at the gallery, 2650 Main St. Dallas, TX. The event is free and open to the public.