Parade of Lights postponed due to severe weather expected in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth parade that was ready to light up downtown streets this weekend is postponed.

The GM Financial Parade of Lights will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 due to heavy rain and storms expected to pour down this Sunday, when the annual event was originally planned to occur.

“The safety of our participants, attendees, and community is our top priority,” event spokesperson Claire Armstrong said in a statement. “With severe weather expected on the original date, the decision to reschedule ensures that everyone can enjoy this cherished holiday tradition in a safe and festive environment.”

Street seat tickets purchased for the original date will be valid next week. If ticket holders are unable to attend on the new date, they can click the “Contact eTix” link in their confirmation email to request a refund, according to event organizers.

The Parade of Lights has dazzled downtown Fort Worth for more than 40 years to formally kick off the holiday season. This year’s event will feature more than 100 illuminated floats rolling along a nearly 2-mile route.

The parade starts at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton streets. Floats will proceed east along Weatherford Street before turning south on Commerce to 9th Street. The parade will turn west past the Fort Worth Convention Center to Houston Street and then north to 2nd Street.

Click here for a complete map.

Entry for the event is free, but reserved seating is available.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

