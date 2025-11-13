What to know about Rock Lottery, the 12-hour music project in Denton for its 22nd year

A Denton classic since 1997, Rock Lottery sees two dozen Denton artists grouped at random into new bands. Those new acts then have 12 hours to write and practice new songs before they take the stage Saturday night for a live performance.

The five new bands will perform a handful of songs, but are only allowed a single cover song. They'll take the stage at Dan's Silverleaf at 9:30 p.m.

Every year (except the 20th anniversary), Rock Lottery features an all-new lineup of local artists trying their hand at the now tried-and-true format.

Gerard Bendiks of Bunk As Pitch

Corbin Childs of Ella Minnow

Bret Crow of The Bret Crow Show

Angel Drake of Addicted to Acid

Louise Fristensky of Feral Synthesist

Allie Guest of Nip Slip

Zakk Gilmore of NEXTTOJACKIEKENNEDY

Princess Haultaine III of Physical and Mental Health

Robyn Harris

Zack Haygood of SUPERHERO/SUPERVILLAIN

Jesse Hodge of Turpentine

Dave Huff of Dust Congress

Jerry Angel Irwin of Pique

Taylor Ivey of Smothered

Drew Kee of Upsetting

Scott Krakowski of Oblong Cassidy & His Space Horse

Leah de Leon of Totally Cherry

Danielle Longueville of Class Action

Liam McCabe of BULLETSBETWEENTONGUES

Hunter Moering of Fit

George Reagan of Hagfish

Riley Rogers of The Infamists

Smut of May May Graves & The Grave Dancers

Sinclaire Wade of Sam Cormier

Camella Weedon of Assisted Living

Tickets for the show are $25 to see the show or $30 for a ticket including breakfast during the band selection ceremony at 9 a.m.

Pan Ector will be live printing merch for the newly formed bands to be sold the night of the show, and the event will feature a silent auction, and 100% of the event's profits will be donated to community radio station KUZU 92.9 FM.