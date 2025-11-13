What to know about Rock Lottery, the 12-hour music project in Denton for its 22nd year
A Denton classic since 1997, Rock Lottery sees two dozen Denton artists grouped at random into new bands. Those new acts then have 12 hours to write and practice new songs before they take the stage Saturday night for a live performance.
The five new bands will perform a handful of songs, but are only allowed a single cover song. They'll take the stage at Dan's Silverleaf at 9:30 p.m.
Every year (except the 20th anniversary), Rock Lottery features an all-new lineup of local artists trying their hand at the now tried-and-true format.
- Gerard Bendiks of Bunk As Pitch
- Corbin Childs of Ella Minnow
- Bret Crow of The Bret Crow Show
- Angel Drake of Addicted to Acid
- Louise Fristensky of Feral Synthesist
- Allie Guest of Nip Slip
- Zakk Gilmore of NEXTTOJACKIEKENNEDY
- Princess Haultaine III of Physical and Mental Health
- Robyn Harris
- Zack Haygood of SUPERHERO/SUPERVILLAIN
- Jesse Hodge of Turpentine
- Dave Huff of Dust Congress
- Jerry Angel Irwin of Pique
- Taylor Ivey of Smothered
- Drew Kee of Upsetting
- Scott Krakowski of Oblong Cassidy & His Space Horse
- Leah de Leon of Totally Cherry
- Danielle Longueville of Class Action
- Liam McCabe of BULLETSBETWEENTONGUES
- Hunter Moering of Fit
- George Reagan of Hagfish
- Riley Rogers of The Infamists
- Smut of May May Graves & The Grave Dancers
- Sinclaire Wade of Sam Cormier
- Camella Weedon of Assisted Living
Tickets for the show are $25 to see the show or $30 for a ticket including breakfast during the band selection ceremony at 9 a.m.
Pan Ector will be live printing merch for the newly formed bands to be sold the night of the show, and the event will feature a silent auction, and 100% of the event's profits will be donated to community radio station KUZU 92.9 FM.