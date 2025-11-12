Veterans reflect on growing pride during Arlington parade

Mac McKenzie and Vee Lindsay, who both served in the Air Force, watched the annual Veterans Day parade in Arlington from their seats in front of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Seeing the crowd of hundreds lining up along the Entertainment District streets on Nov. 11 showed them that their city is now a premier city for veterans.

“When (the museum) came up, it fit right into what Arlington has become: a welcoming city,” McKenzie said.

Crowds sat on the sidewalks as 90 marching bands, floats and trailers passed Choctaw Stadium, Esports Stadium Arlington and the museum Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, the parade organizers moved the annual event to the Entertainment District from its previous location in Downtown Arlington, where the Fourth of July parade is held.

Lindsay, McKenzie’s wife, said she and her husband had attended past parades and found this year’s to be superior due to its proximity to other major Arlington attractions.

“It’s a great improvement,” Lindsay said.

Alongside the fanfare of celebrations, a line of tables representing nonprofits and various resources were set up near the expo center for veterans to learn more about initiatives that help those who served in the military.

Among those was Endeavors, a nationwide nonprofit aimed at providing mental health assistance and housing for homeless former service members in need. The nonprofit has two North Texas offices, one in Fort Worth and one in Dallas that work together to help veterans across the region.

Kalon Skaggs, an outreach and intake specialist with Endeavors, said members of the group saw a distinct need for their help in Tarrant County due to its rapidly growing homeless population.

“Right now, we’re focused on outreach and getting our name out so veterans who are experiencing homelessness know we can support them,” Skaggs said.

Allen Griner, who has a similar role with Endeavors, said he has helped two homeless veterans in Tarrant County through the organization.

“I’m in my car driving, and they’ve got a sign that says, ‘Homeless veteran. Need cash,’” Griner said. “I said, ‘I’ll do you one better,’ and gave them my card. It’s happened twice, and we’ve housed both of them.”

As the sun slowly dropped behind the Arlington skyline, the final act of the night took flight.

Drones flew into the air over the Entertainment District, lighting up the sky with the insignia of each military branch.

Vietnam veteran Keith Potter said he only came to the event for the drone show.

Potter said he enjoyed the new location of the parade. The support was a far cry from what he experienced when he got home from serving, he said.

“The kids that were going to school at the time did not respect the Vietnam veterans, and I’m seeing that change a whole lot now. I really think that’s great,” Potter said.

Chris Moss is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@fortworthreport.org.

At the Arlington Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.