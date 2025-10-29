Interested in the Louvre heist? Here are break-ins that happened in Dallas and Texas

On Oct. 19, thieves broke into the Louvre Museum in France and stole crown jewels valued at $102 million.

The news has rocked the arts world, not just because of the act itself but because of the way it was done: at 9:30 a.m. in the morning while visitors were at the museum. While heists like these seem rare, they actually happen more often than expected.

Frank Demes is a security consultant with decades of experience who co-authored the paper “Challenges Requiring New Thinking in Museum Security.” He said oftentimes security measures are often overlooked, especially in times when funding is scarce.

“I think people are trying to do more with less,” Demes said. “When you do that, something falls between the cracks and it's unfortunate. Investments need to be made in security and plans need to be put together and followed.”

Texas institutions have had their own share of security breaches. Pre-Columbian Peruvian textiles, a sword and a two-man cross-saw are some of the pieces that have been stolen from places around the state.

Here is a look at several places in Texas that have faced their own security breaches:

Texas Christian University

In February 2001, TCU faculty and researchers discovered that pre-Columbian Peruvian textiles donated to the university between 1995 and 1997, along with pottery and ritual artifacts, had vanished. All that was left were empty boxes, packaging and shattered pottery, revealing that a theft had occurred.

The theft was traced to David Earl Word, a former TCU employee, who was arrested for stealing 105 pieces worth $266,000. Most of the stolen pieces were eventually recovered, but many were damaged.

The incident exposed gaps in TCU’s lack of security surrounding the collection. Since then, TCU officials told the Texas Observer in 2024 they have taken significant measures to improve security.

The Jean and Price Daniel Home and Archives at the Sam Houston Regional Library in Liberty

In December 2013, burglars targeted the historic home of former Texas Gov. Price Daniel, which housed the largest known collection of Sam Houston photos. Daniel built the house as a replica of the Texas Governor's Mansion in Austin and filled it with a vast collection of priceless memorabilia.

A sword, an American Indian headdress, silver bowls and plates were taken. News outlets said a man was seen walking around the library perimeter on the day of the crime, but made no mention of an arrest.

The Heritage Museum in Conroe

In 2017, intruders stole antique tools and household items used by Texans centuries ago from the Heritage Museum in Conroe. Items stolen include a two-man cross-saw, two branding poles, a corn shuck and a fryer.

Museum officials told KTRK-TV (Channel 13) in Houston the items, considered priceless, were left outside under a pavilion that day, making them vulnerable to theft. So far, there have been no reports of the items being recovered.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston

In 2021, a man and a woman attempted to break into the Bayou Bend Museum, a branch of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The duo entered through a grate covering a basement window, triggering an alarm before escaping on a motor boat on Buffalo Bayou.

Nothing was stolen or damaged.

Dean Day Gallery in Houston

In December 2022, gallery owner Cathy Albright received a call on Christmas morning that intruders broke into the Dean Day Gallery in Houston. Four paintings and two sculptures were missing. There have been no reports of the items being recovered. The break in was first spotted by a jogger passing by.

Dallas Museum of Art

In June 2023, 21-year-old Brian Hernandez broke into the Dallas Museum of Art, damaging three Greek artifacts from the fifth and sixth centuries B.C., a contemporary Native American artwork and damaged other property including display cases, signage and computer equipment.

The suspect went unnoticed until he picked up a museum phone to call 911 on himself. Following the incident, Deputy Director of the DMA Tamara Wootton Forsyth told The Dallas Morning News they immediately ramped up security, installing additional alarms, security cameras, glass-break sensors and motion detectors.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.