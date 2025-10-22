Preserving ballet folklórico focus of Fort Worth documentary featured at film festival

Fort Worth filmmaker Dominique Anderson wanted her next short documentary to focus on the city’s rich Hispanic heritage.

But the director wondered: Is that topic too broad?

Then she saw a social media video of local ballet folklórico dancer Claudia Tiffany Rodriguez twirling her brightly colored skirt and stomping her heels to the mariachi music at an outdoor performance. Rodriguez, a Texas Christian University student, has gained recognition across Fort Worth for her elaborate performances honoring her Mexican heritage.

Captivated by her movements, Anderson knew there was more to the dancer that hadn’t been documented yet.

Anderson’s latest short “Bailando Culture” follows Rodriguez as she takes a short trip to learn from the folklórico program at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg after not having anyone to teach her at TCU. The South Texas school is one of a few that offers folklórico as an academic major.

“(Rodriguez) is trying to prove herself when she’s had people in her past telling her not to do this, but she pushes forward,” Anderson said. “It’s very positive, but there’s a deeper story here with hardships and barriers to overcome.”

The short documentary will be screened at the upcoming Lone Star Film Festival, a seven-day gathering that gives filmmakers and producers opportunities to spotlight their projects.

Anderson is one of five filmmakers based in or native to Fort Worth featured in the lineup. This marks the second time she’s been selected for Lone Star following her debut last year with her short “Lil Audition.”

If you go: What: “Bailando Culture” at Lone Star Film Festival When: 5 p.m. Nov. 1; find complete festival schedule here Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth Admission: $10 per screening; $175 movie-only pass; $300 all-access pass

Through intimate conversations with her family, professors and mentors, Rodriguez bridges the gap between her passion and the importance of cultural preservation in schools. The film shares a glimpse of her personal journey and the lessons she brought back to Fort Worth.

Crews filmed at over 12 different locations across the state over five months, Anderson said.

Starring in the film has boosted her confidence, Rodriguez said, although she cringes every time she sees herself on the screen.

Leading up to the Fort Worth film festival, the documentary was screened at Artes de la Rosa in Northside and TCU. Community reactions have been nothing but positive, Rodriguez said.

“Some people weren’t fully aware of what it takes to perform or the actual history,” she said. “So many were thankful that I was representing the heritage.”

As Anderson counts down the days before the Lone Star festival, she’s excited for audiences to walk away from her film with more knowledge about Mexican culture.

“Through Claudia’s story, ‘Bailando Culture’ shows how representation matters and how cultural expression can spark change,” she said. “It is both a love letter to folklórico and a Fort Worth story that speaks far beyond the city.”

