Dallas’ Black Academy of Arts and Letters will start moving next week

On Monday, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters will begin moving into its temporary home at The Women’s Museum in Fair Park as it waits for renovations to be completed at The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

In July, TBAAL announced the proposed renovation plans to its home at Dallas’ convention center, which are expected to be completed in 2028. The renovations will include upgrading the 70-year-old building’s theatrical system, ADA accessibility and mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure. The facilities will also be expanded via a reconfiguration of the space.

Curtis King, TBAAL founder and president, said in a press release the academy will begin moving into The Women’s Museum on Sept. 29. Until now, the museum has been vacant . The museum opened its doors in 2000 and officially closed in 2011 due to a lack of funds.

“What is spiritually ironic to me is that September 29, 2025, is the official day that the movers will begin relocating TBAAL from KBHCCD to TWM. And September 29, 2000 was the official day that The Women’s Museum opened its doors, now 25 years later, to begin its programs and operations,” he said in the release.

Originally designed by architect Arthur T. Bolten, The Women’s Museum was constructed in 1910 and was used for livestock auctions by day and musical theater performances at night. The building now includes a column-flanked grand entrance, staircase and geometric patterns. To prepare for TBAAL’s move, the building’s infrastructure has been updated, according to the press release.

“While TWM is a remarkable temporary space for the continuation of our programs and operations to serve our patrons and all of Dallas citizens, I’m incredibly pleased to see the physical doors reopen again for this historical Dallas landmark,” King said in the release.

King founded TBAAL in 1977 after being inspired by New York’s Black Academy of Arts and Letters when he was a graduate student at Texas Christian University.

For decades, TBAAL has promoted Black arts and culture. The academy hosts an annual Labor Day Weekend Riverfront Jazz Festival, offers shows throughout the year which have featured performers like Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu, and provides a K-12 summer youth arts institute.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.