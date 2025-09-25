At Barry Whistler Gallery, Terrell James conjures land and sea in luminous abstractions

More than a dozen sumptuous oil paintings make up “Catalyst,” the sixth solo exhibition of seventh-generation Texan Terrell James at the redoubtable Barry Whistler Gallery. While they can be easily appreciated on a fully abstract level, several of the titles, along with the predominance of blues and greens in the color palette, offer clues that the works are grounded in views of land and sea.

Within those parameters, the works employ a broad range of tones, from intense primary reds and greens to an almost completely grayed-out “atmospheric fog effect” that could be somewhere in the North Atlantic. In between are delicious notes of salmon and gold that evoke a relaxing summer afternoon.

Particularly engaging are the contour lines that mostly, but not entirely, demarcate the boundaries of the color fields, yielding a certain spatial ambiguity. Some of the curves traced out by these lines might even suggest the presence of organic forms, in the teasing, semi-abstract fashion sometimes used by Arshile Gorky and Susan Rothenberg.

Details

“Terrell James: Catalyst” continues through Oct. 25 at Barry Whistler Gallery, 315 Cole St., Suite 120. Open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Free. For more information, call 214-939-0242 or visit barrywhistlergallery.com.

Reception: An opening reception with the artist is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.