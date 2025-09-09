9/11 pushed Joaquin Castillo to serve. Now, he champions veterans in Fort Worth

Like many civilians, Joaquin Castillo never saw the Sept. 11 attacks coming.

That day sparked a life-changing decision: He joined the U.S. Army, a choice that set him on a path from combat to advocacy. They were all steps that led to his current role as Fort Worth’s first veteran affairs officer.

Before that day in 2001, the Long Island native had recently graduated from Texas A&M University with aspirations of becoming a physician assistant.

“I wanted to help people,” Castillo said. “I’ve always been a people person.”

Stories of Honor is a Fort Worth Report weekly series spotlighting 12 Tarrant County veterans who are serving beyond the uniform. We also are highlighting nonprofits recommended by the veterans. In November, the veterans will gather for a luncheon where the Report will honor their service at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.

When the World Trade Center collapsed, he was on a flight with his mother, returning from a wedding in Spain. In an unusual turn of events, the plane rerouted to Brussels.

“What happened?” Castillo recalled asking a security guard.

“Somebody went into a tower with a plane,” he told Castillo.

A nearby television played the chaos. Castillo watched the second plane strike the north tower. The familiar skyline he and many New Yorkers knew was forever changed.

“I took it personally,” Castillo said. “Especially since it was New York.”

‘No regrets about joining the military’

Castillo’s service included missions like the 2003 Iraq operation to rescue Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch, a prisoner of war who gained national attention after her capture during the Iraq War.

As a member of the 1st Ranger Battalion Bravo Company, 75th Regiment, Castillo became an Airborne Ranger and served alongside soldiers in dangerous conditions, but the realities of war and an unknown future left a lasting impact.

When he returned home in 2005, Castillo faced many challenges transitioning to civilian life.

Isolation.

Mental health.

He even distanced himself from military life.

The changes were uncharacteristic.

“There were no regrets about joining the military,” Castillo said. “Even with a degree, I had a hard time communicating and finding a job.”

His aspiration to become a physician assistant faded. His desire to help others remained.

He worked a string of jobs, from Home Depot to code compliance, while searching for his purpose.

Castillo’s path to healing began through social services, where he advocated for the Hispanic community, then the broader public, before focusing on veterans.

It wasn’t always a positive space.

“These people needed help and they were upset,” Castillo said. “I started realizing that even though they’re upset, I’m still helping people that can’t help themselves.”

‘Vets talk to vets’

In Nassau County, Castillo worked alongside Ralph Esposito, a Navy Vietnam veteran and director of the Veterans Service Agency. The two organized stand downs, ran a food pantry, launched transportation services and created a veterans court.

Joaquin Castillo Age: 52 Military service: U.S. Army Airborne Ranger Occupation: Fort Worth’s first veterans affairs officer Education: Bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in business and Spanish at Texas A&M University. Master of Arts in public administration at Baruch College in New York. Family: Married with two boys and three dogs. Most important lesson learned in the military: “Savor every precious moment life gives you. When challenges arise, ignite your intestinal fortitude — adapt, overcome and stay resilient. Remember, pain fades, time heals and always inspire others to do their best.”

“He put his heart into everything,” Esposito said. “Vets talk to vets, and he knows how to connect with them.”

Wanting to do more and with Texas ties, Castillo left New York and moved his family to the Lone Star State. He worked in banking while looking for ways to return to veteran services.

Esposito, who called Castillo by his middle name, was happy for him, but felt sadness.

“It broke my heart in the worst way,” Esposito said. “I’ll never find another Scott.”

Today, Castillo is Fort Worth’s first veterans affairs officer. His mission: make the city the best place for veterans in the nation.

Since taking the role, he has created the Distinguished Service to Veterans Award, honoring those who go above and beyond for their fellow service members, and organized events celebrating military service.

Chuck Wright, a Texas Veterans Commission member overseeing North Texas, said Castillo’s proactive approach is making a difference.

“He cares a lot about the mission,” Wright said. “He’s going to accomplish a lot in his role.”

The two met at a veteran event, bonding over their shared vision for supporting North Texas veterans.

“Even if I help one veteran succeed, it’s worthwhile,” Castillo said.

His Hispanic heritage adds another layer to his advocacy.

Growing up, he saw few Hispanic role models in military leadership. Now, he hopes to inspire younger generations to serve and lead.

“It’s an honor, especially as a Hispanic, to serve in this role,” Castillo said. “I’m here to help veterans succeed in whatever they need — financially, mentally, professionally.”

Reflecting on his journey from watching 9/11 unfold in an airport to shaping veterans services, Castillo’s journey has come full circle.

It’s never been about accolades for Castillo. It’s about genuine support.

Orlando Torres is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at orlando.torres@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

