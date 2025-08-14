Wrap up summer at the 2025 North Texas Fair & Rodeo

Summer is almost over, but you can have one last adventure and celebrate with a trip to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo.

The 97th season of the event takes place over 10 days, from Aug. 15 to Aug. 24, at the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton. As the name suggests, there’s a whole lot of rodeo activity going on, but guess what? Besides the nightly rodeos, there’s also plenty of other things to see and do. Here are five that you don’t want to miss.

Remember to check the event’s website at ntfair.com for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW .

NORTH TEXAS FAIR & RODEO PARADE

Kick off the festivities on Saturday, Aug. 16 with the NTFR Parade. It steps off at Elm and Parkway (the City Development Center) and proceeds south on Elm across the Denton Courthouse Square southbound to Prairie Street. Anyone may enter a float, trailer, wagon or horse in the parade at no charge. Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second places in five categories: riding clubs, commercial, youth, Western wagon and classic car. One entry will be named Best Overall entry.

North Texas Fair & Rodeo Kids ages 3-7 compete in the Mutton Bustin’ event during nightly rodeo performances Aug 18-24

MUTTON BUSTIN’

Young children ride sheep, similar to how cowboys ride bulls, in this rodeo event just for them. The goal is to hold on for as long as possible as the sheep is released from a chute and runs around the arena. Watch as kids ages 3 to 7 compete during the nightly rodeo performances Aug 18-24. Children wanting to be part of the competition need to register in advance.

LIVE MUSIC

An impressive lineup of country music artists perform on two stages. The music starts on Friday, August 15 with Shane Smith & The Saints who perform on the Miller Lite Main Stage. Headlining artists throughout the remaining nine days include Sawyer Brown, Chancey Williams, Jake Hooker & The Outsiders, Kody West, The Wilder Blue, Ian Munsick, Randall King, Uncle Kracker and Los Pescadores Del Rio Concho. The event also spotlights local and upcoming talent daily on the Cool Zone Revolver Stage.

CARNIVAL RIDES AND KID ACTIVITIES

Take a stroll down the midway and hop on a carnival ride. You'll find thrill, traditional and, of course, kiddie rides. The littlest buckaroos will enjoy activities just for them in the Peterbilt Kid Zone. It features a petting zoo, pony rides and a trackless train. You can also give Agri-Golf a whirl, a mini-golf experience with an ag-themed twist. While you're there, be sure to catch the Swifty Swine pig races.

JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOWS

On select days through the run of the fair, cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and more compete at livestock shows for the chance to be the next champion. The shows are the perfect opportunity for you and the kids to get a close up look at farm animals and to cheer on the young exhibitors who raise them.

Details: Aug 15-24 at North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton. Check the website for ticket prices. ntfair.com.

Here are five more events to catch before the end of summer.



