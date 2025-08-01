Amon Carter Museum invites artists in Fort Worth area to curate programs, workshops

Are you a North Texas artist eager to plan, create and lead unique programs in Fort Worth?

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art is accepting applications starting Aug. 1 for next year’s community initiative that invites four selected artists to collaborate with the museum on a variety of projects, including public murals, student tours, workshops and events.

The Carter Community Artists launched in 2018 as the museum sought to advance its events, connect with practicing artists and build a network among local creatives across different disciplines.

The number of applications varies each year, but the museum typically receives strong interest from diverse artists across North Texas, including from Fort Worth, Dallas, Denton, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie.

Selected artists contribute between 20 and 40 hours over the course of a year as they make connections to the museum’s expansive collection, exhibitions and history.

“Our Carter Community Artists have added insight, creativity and enhanced engagement not only within the museum but also in our community,” executive director Andrew Walker said in a statement.

Applications are open through Sept. 8. Selected artists will be announced in late fall.

The 2025 cohort of artists included North Texas-based Kristin Boyer, Dallas-based LaShonda Cooks and Fort Worth’s Dizzy Orbit and Javier Sandoval.

Which artists have participated in the Carter Community Artists initiative? 2024 – Colleen Borsh, Stuart Hausmann, Anna Joy Pham, Kelsha Reese 2023 – Kathy Brown, Adam Fung, Olivia Garcia-Hassell, Rebecca Shewmaker 2022 – Dan Jian, Calder Kamin, Mary Nangah, Rachel Nash 2021 – Kalee Appleton, Brenda Ciardiello, Michelle Cortez Gonzales, Kasey Short 2020 – Sarah Ayala, Raul Rodriguez, Lingchia Tsai, Blake Weld 2018-19 – Christopher Blay, Lauren Cross, Diane Durant, Arnoldo Hurtado

Orbit led mask-making workshops in April for young performers at Artes de la Rosa as part of the Carter’s partnership with the organization. Boyer and Cooks taught creative entrepreneurship to Fort Worth ISD high school students at the museum, and Sandoval helped people create zines at the Dia de los Niños Y Libros celebration in the city’s Northside.

“This initiative continues to be a highlight at the museum, reflecting the power of collaboration between local artists and the Carter’s mission to connect people with American art in meaningful, accessible ways,” Walker said in a statement.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.