Immersive Game of Thrones exhibition blows ‘The Winds of Winter’ into Arlington

Winter is coming early to Arlington for a new exhibition spotlighting props and costumes from the HBO series Game of Thrones.

The Arlington Museum of Art will showcase an immersive collection of more than 60 original costumes worn by iconic characters across all eight seasons, from Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon-scale gowns to Jon Snow’s battle-worn Night’s Watch gear.

The exhibit includes behind-the-scenes insights, images and design sketches that reveal the historical influences behind the looks and development of the series.

Kendall Quirk, the museum’s director of exhibitions, said more than just a tribute to the world of Game of Thrones, the exhibition is a celebration of the fandom that keeps the story of Westeros alive.

“There are so many talented artists who brought the series to life through sets, graphic design and costumes, and we’re so thrilled to celebrate their work,” she said in a statement.

“Game of Thrones: The Exhibition” runs from Oct. 4 through April 5, 2026. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1. The exhibition is suitable for all ages, according to the museum. It is done in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Globe Experiences.

The Arlington Museum of Art, established in 1974, focuses on showcasing loaned collections, curated exhibits and immersive experiences in the city’s Entertainment District.

The museum was located in downtown Arlington for almost 34 years before moving inside the Esports Stadium and Expo Center at 1200 Ballpark Way in March 2024. The new museum space has four galleries with a total of nearly 21,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The Arlington museum previously spotlighted the mind-bending visuals of Dutch artist Maurits Cornelis Escher, more than 300 costumes and props from the Walt Disney Archives and a display of “Wicked” dresses worn by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the 2024 film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

“In the last few years, the Arlington Museum of Art has honed its skills as a museum that never stands still,” Chris Hightower, president and CEO of the museum, previously told the Report.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

