East Fort Worth gateway to be complete in 2026 after 2 decades of planning, delays

After 20 years in development, an east Fort Worth sign welcoming drivers to the city is becoming a reality.

In August, Fort Worth will break ground on the State Highway 121 Art Project, a monument that features the city’s name spelled out in 10-foot steel letters from west of Maxine Street to Beach Street on Texas State Highway 121.

The gateway sign, which has been in the works since 2004, will feature the H at the end of Fort Worth closer to the frontage road and the F closer to downtown. Lights will illuminate the sign after sunset.

The $1 million project is expected to be complete in April 2026.

“This unique partnership opportunity with the state of Texas will create an impactful and iconic work of art that visitors will see as they come into Fort Worth,” Dana Burghdoff, Fort Worth assistant city manager, said in a statement. “It’s a unique public art project and we’re pleased to see it progressing.”

The State Highway 121 Art Project has taken decades to launch due to multiple challenges, including initial community opposition and changes in state and federal regulations.

Anne Allen, public art program manager with Arts Fort Worth, has overseen the gateway for 18 years. Seeing the sign become a reality has been a result of lots of patience, she said.

“We’ve had a lot of perseverance on my part as project manager, the city’s determination to see this project happen, and the original design team’s determination to stick with it,” Allen said.

Council member Jeanette Martinez, who represents District 11, the area where the sign will be installed, did not provide a comment by publication time.

A project with many starts, but even more stops

Fort Worth’s vision for its own gateway sign — like the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles — came into focus when the $265,000 Governor’s Community Achievement Award was presented to the city’s Environmental Management Department for its efforts in promoting the Keep Fort Worth Beautiful organization.

The funds had to be used for some type of highway beautification project, and a monument in what was then-District 5 seemed like the best fit, Allen said. The project was first proposed along Interstate 30 near Fort Worth’s now-gone Homeless Christmas Tree.

In 2007, the city invited Fort Worth Public Art to oversee the gateway sign as part of the program’s mission to enhance community identities.

By November 2010, Fort Worth Public Art selected an Arlington-based artist to design the project, Allen said, but the creative withdrew from the project for personal reasons. The renderings and location were then scrapped after residents from the nearby Meadowbrook and Tandy Hills neighborhoods didn’t like the look and impact to the skyline view near Gateway Park.

The steering committee spent the next few months identifying other places on I-30 that could support the sign. The committee found an ideal spot, between Eastchase Parkway and Cooks Lane, just west of Central Bible Church.

In April 2012, Fort Worth Public Art relaunched its artist selection process and selected Tarrant-based artist Etty Horowitz and Dallas-based landscape architect Kevin Sloan for the design. The gateway sign’s preliminary design was reviewed by the community in March 2014 and was on track to be completed in spring 2017.

Progress slowed again in fall 2016 when the Texas Department of Transportation said the project had to move as the previously approved site along I-30 was no longer feasible due to its size and the expansion of the highway. The project also had to relocate because the proposed high-speed rail from Dallas to Fort Worth, if completed, would run along the north side of the interstate.

In January 2018, the gateway sign was moved to State Highway 121 as the site offered a “dramatic view” of the downtown skyline, Allen explained, and wasn’t a federal highway with those associated regulations.

Horowitz and Sloan went back to the drawing board and revised the existing design for final approval in January 2019.

Two years later, tragedy struck, Allen said: Sloan died of brain cancer at 63 on Oct. 29, 2021. Development continued slowly after Sloan’s death, Allen said.

The project was temporarily paused for a few months in 2022 and then again in fall 2024 as Fort Worth Public Art focused on finding additional funding for labor and construction cost increases.

The project’s final hurdle was crossed in late April when Fort Worth City Council approved a $571,578 contract with C. Green Scaping for construction of the sign.

“It’s been our longest-running project, but we’re very pleased to know that it’s getting ready to break ground and get started,” Allen said.

Once the gateway sign is constructed, visitors are advised not to pull over for photos. The artists envisioned the public art project to be viewed from cars in motion.

For those visiting Fort Worth for the first time, Allen said, the sign serves as a romantic nod to the city’s history and a reminder that this is “where the West begins.”

For specific information about the project’s construction process, traffic control, schedule and working hours, read notes from the Fort Worth Report Documenters here.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.