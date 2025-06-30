Boom is back: Denton's lighting up the sky with fireworks on July 3

Independence Day fireworks are back in Denton on July 3 at the North Texas Fairgrounds.

The festivities will also feature live music from Denton’s Raised Right Men, face painting, balloon art, and food and drinks for purchase.

The Denton Kiwanis Club has hosted Independence Day fireworks in the city for several years.

Instead of a traditional fireworks display, Denton tried drone shows to celebrate July Fourth for the past two years. Rain washed out the plan in 2023, and only in 2024 did the show go on — to mixed reviews.

“We’re very, very proud to be bringing fireworks back on the Fourth,” said Denton Kiwanis Club member Hank Dickenson.

This free event will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance from local band Raised Right Men. There will also be food and beverage vendors.

“We want it to be a big family night,” Dickenson said. “I think we’ve got a lot of great things in place at a location that Denton has enjoyed for years.”

Parking at the fairgrounds will cost $10, but Dickenson said attendees are welcome to park elsewhere. Funds from parking fees will go toward the Denton Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic, which provides medical services to underserved children.

Coolers are welcome, but glass is not allowed. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and find a spot to view the show.

The Kiwanis Club is also selling VIP packages that include two parking passes, one table for six, a complimentary first round of beer courtesy of Denton County Brewing Co., access to an air-conditioned VIP room with restrooms, and priority seating near the band stage. Each package is $360.

The city’s annual fireworks shows were hosted at the University of North Texas campus before the COVID-19 pandemic. City spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said the fireworks show is expected to move back to UNT next year.

“The Fourth of July festivities are ... a cherished tradition,” Sternbeck said. “They create lasting memories for the families of Denton. And we look forward to a well-attended and successful event this year and in any subsequent years.”

