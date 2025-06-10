Immersive art experience Meow Wolf Grapevine adds something new: a bar

Several Meow Wolf locations across the country have added bars and food experiences unique to their own immersive worlds, and North Texas will get its own on June 20 with a new interdimensional bar Prime Materia in Grapevine.

Meow Wolf Grapevine offers an interactive experience that’s part art and part exploration. Visitors travel through a land called The Real Unreal, and the new bar will add to the storyline already in play at the museum.

Courtesy of Meow Wolf Prime Materia opens June 20th at Meow Wolf Grapevine.

Prime Materia, which is an alchemical term that refers to the first matter from which all things are born, introduces a hidden enclave where a band of rogue alchemical technologists known as the Gizmo_Mancers fuse technology with ancient alchemy.

The Gizmo_Mancers are more than just mixologists behind the bar. They are also narrative conduits, performers and world-builders, says Connor Gray, Texas regional public relations manager.

The lore-infused elixirs at Prime Materia each carry a nod to the characters, symbols and systems within the interactive museum. The elixirs are both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Some examples include the elderberry gin potion, cold brew tincture and overclocked margarita.

There will also be light bites, such as pretzel bits and a few types of popcorn.

Details: Opens June 20 and will be open Monday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at The Real Unreal Meow Wolf Grapevine, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite 253, Grapevine. General admission is $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, the University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.