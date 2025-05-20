Four women are going for gold at 2025 Cliburn

Countdown to the Cliburn The 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition kicks off in Fort Worth May 21 to June 7. The Fort Worth Report will provide in-depth coverage of the competition. Follow the score here.

Only two women have won gold at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. This year, four women strive to add their names to that list.

Competitors Alice Burla, Yanjun Chen, Magdalene Ho and Chaeyoung Park will take the stage during the preliminaries May 21-23, each performing a 40-minute recital. Anastasia Vorotnaya was also slated to compete, but she withdrew due to health concerns.

The women’s performances will include four to six minutes of commissioned work by composer Gabriela Montero, according to the Cliburn’s website. Montero is also one of five women serving on this year’s jury.

The last woman to secure the gold was Olga Kern in 2001, who won jointly with Stanislav Ioudenitch — more than 30 years after Cristina Ortiz won in 1969.

The most recent female finalist was Anna Geniushene, who won silver in 2022. She became the competition’s oldest medalist ever at age 31.

Maggie Estes, director of communications and digital content for the Cliburn, said it was powerful seeing Geniushene — who was seven months pregnant — beside conductor Marin Alsop for her Beethoven concerto in the final round.

“For me,” she said, “that moment of her walking on stage … a strong female conductor and a strong female finalist on stage together … it was very emotional.”

Among others to take home the silver were Joyce Yang in 2005, Yeol Eum Son in 2009 and Beatrice Rana in 2013.

“There’s been quite a lot of really, really strong women who’ve launched careers off of the Cliburn,” Estes said, “and with very different personalities and styles, which is fun.”

Cliburn President and CEO Jacques Marquis said Kern is a notable gold medalist not just for her 2001 win, but also for how she exemplifies Van Cliburn’s mission to make classical music accessible to audiences.

“If you do the tour, after a concert with Olga,” he said, “you stay there for an hour talking to everybody. … She was very, very generous and genuine about sharing music with (the) audience, and she’s still like that.”

Estes said Kern and Van Cliburn had a strong personal bond before his death in 2013. The documentary “Playing on the Edge,” which followed participants throughout the 2001 competition, showed Kern and Cliburn embracing after she passed the semifinals and again onstage as she accepted her trophy.

“She loved Van Cliburn, too, and Van loved her,” Estes said. “They had a very special relationship.”

Female conductor at the Cliburn

Alsop, the first woman to head major orchestras in the United States, Great Britain, Austria and South America, is returning this year to lead the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra during the final round June 3-7. She became the first woman to conduct a final round at the Cliburn while serving as jury chair in 2022.

Marquis said Alsop had captured their attention. Sandra Doan, director of artistic planning, and Marquis then went to Baltimore to meet her.

Alsop said in an email that Marquis recognized her dedication to supporting up-and-coming musicians.

“He knew of my passion for working with young artists and my history at the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels,” she said.

She conducted the National Orchestra of Belgium at the Queen Elisabeth Competition finals in 2016. The contest highlights pianists, singers, violinists and cellists.

Women make up small percentage of competitors

According to numbers provided by the Cliburn, women accounted for 89 of the 340 applicants for this year’s competition. Previous years show similar numbers — 110 of the 388 applicants in 2022 were women, as were 88 of the 290 applicants in 2017.

Marquis said the smaller percentage of female competitors than men is typical in the world of classical piano. He said women typically make up around 25%-35% of Cliburn applicants while other disciplines, particularly violin and voice, favor women.

Fiona Sinclair, CEO of the Leeds International Piano Competition in the United Kingdom, explored this topic on her competition’s website last year. She said her team started gathering data in 2021 to examine a gender gap in the Leeds tournament’s winners. They found that men won 82% of 40 recent major piano competitions at the time, despite UK numbers showing parity in early piano education and conservatory graduation rates. She said women won 75% of violin tournaments. It is uncertain whether these numbers are UK-centric or international in scope.

Sinclair argued that unequal opportunity and cultivation are significant factors in women not pursuing piano.

“If we’re failing to distribute these (opportunities) equitably,” she wrote, “it can have a huge impact over the lifetime of a career and may explain why less than 23% of career pianists are women.”

Marquis said the Cliburn avoids bias by carefully selecting jurors and said he works to ensure the regular and screening juries are balanced. This year’s jury has five women and four men.

“The jury members, they don’t talk to them (the competitors), they don’t know them, (so) then it’s all about the playing,” he said.

What matters most is the music and the competitors’ artistry, Marquis added.

“We take the best of the best,” he said, “and that’s it.”

