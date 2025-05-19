Denton singer Breanna Nix doesn't win 'American Idol,' but keeps hometown support

After making it all the way to the top 3, Denton's Breanna Nix was eliminated from season 23 of American Idol on Sunday night, ultimately taking the third place spot.

In the American Idol season finale, Nix performed “In Jesus Name” by Katy Nichole and "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus. Despite praise from the judges for both performances, Nix received the fewest votes from viewers.

After her elimination, the two remaining singers were John Foster and Jamal Roberts. At the end of the episode, Roberts was declared the winner of American Idol.

Later in the evening, Nix was joined on stage by contemporary Christian artist Brandon Lake for a performance of his song, “Daddy’s DNA.”

Ahead of Sunday's grand finale, Nix visited made a hometown visit in a pink limousine last week to film her time back in Denton with a parade and a free concert from Nix.

Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream even unveiled a special ice cream flavor with Nix’s favorite toppings. “Nix’s Road, features blueberries, marshmallows, and Oreo cookie pieces in a dark chocolate base.

Hundreds came out to the Square with signs, T-shirts and support to cheer Nix on. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth also presented her with a key to city.

