How does age impact pianist performance in Cliburn competition? Medalists weigh in

When South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim, 18, clinched the gold medal at the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano in 2022, the world buzzed with excitement.

Not only was Lim lauded for his viral final concerto of Rachmaninov’s “Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30” at Bass Performance Hall in downtown Fort Worth, he was celebrated for becoming the youngest pianist to win the top prize.

The Cliburn, established in Fort Worth in 1962, is held every four years and considered one of the most prestigious classical music competitions in the world. The competition focuses on uplifting emerging artists between the ages of 18 and 30.

Over the Cliburn’s 63-year history, 18 pianists have secured the gold medal, with another 18 earning silver and 13 taking home bronze — with winning artists ranging in age. Yekwon Sunwoo, the most recent gold medalist before Lim, was 28 when he won the Cliburn competition in 2017.

What is the average age of Cliburn medalists? Gold medal: 24

Silver medal: 25

Bronze medal: 24

This year, just one competitor is in their teens, while four are in their last two years of eligibility. Speaking to the Report, several past medalists shared distinct views on whether their age at the time of competing impacted how they performed in the Cliburn.

Does age impact performance?

Chinese pianist Haochen Zhang, 34, believes age played an important role in how he performed over the course of the 17-day competition. He took home the gold at age 19 during the 2009 event — one of the first piano competitions he participated in.

Arriving in Fort Worth as a teenager, Zhang didn’t feel external pressure or expectations to uphold his career, he explained. He was able to be more present and use the competition as a learning experience.

“I had nothing to lose, because I was the youngest and the most inexperienced,” Zhang said. “I could easily persuade myself with the perspective that I was there to learn from all the pianists that had more knowledge than me. I had less psychological stress.”

American pianist Daniel Hsu, who was 19 when he secured the bronze medal at the 2017 Cliburn competition, doesn’t share Zhang’s outlook on age. Although Hsu was also a young medalist, he believes age is irrelevant, emphasizing the audience’s focus on the performer and the influence of the music.

“The age of the performer really has no bearing,” Hsu, now 27, said. “When you sit down as an audience member, you’re moved by the music, you’re inspired by it. Other characteristics about the performers should melt away in the face of all those things happening.”

There was a level of fearlessness to competing at a young age, Hsu said, but the maturity he has acquired over the years could bring a unique advantage if he participated today.

“At that age, there’s nothing that really scares you, but entering the competition on the other side of the age range feels like it has benefits,” he explained. “You know yourself better and know what works and what doesn’t.”

Ukrainian pianist Dmytro Choni was 28 when he took home the bronze medal in the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022.

Asked to consider whether his age impacted how he performed, Choni replied he doesn’t believe it was a deciding factor. He believes daily life, music, literature, relationships and art influence a competitor’s mindset.

“All of these elements influence how we perform, what ideas we express, and the emotions we convey through music,” he said via email.

Experience in competitive settings also impacts how a pianist will ultimately perform, he added. Choni cited his years of competitive participation as key to his success in the Cliburn.

“Competitions require a musician to develop the ability to handle pressure, create complex programs, and maintain emotional control,” he said via email. “Preparing a full program – such as the nearly four hours of music required for the Cliburn – demands careful planning and a thoughtful approach. These are skills that can only be developed through experience.”

Despite their differing thoughts on the influence of age, the three medalists shared similar views on the importance of being present and living in the moment when competing.

To the 30 pianists joining the Cliburn family this spring, Choni offered simple advice: Be yourself, enjoy the music and stay calm.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report.

