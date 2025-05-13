Fort Worth youth theater program joins list of Tarrant arts groups to lose federal funds

A Fort Worth area nonprofit is the latest Tarrant County arts organization to lose grant funding as the National Endowment for the Arts continues to withdraw awards from cultural institutions across the country.

Maroon 9 Community Enrichment Organization learned May 2 that the NEA terminated a $10,000 grant supporting the organization’s summer program, facility reservations and production of “Harriet Tubman, Take My Hand and Follow Me.”

“At the top of the year we were celebrating this funding, but now I’m definitely taken aback,” said ShaVonne Davis, executive artistic director of Maroon 9.

Maroon 9 joins a growing list of Fort Worth-based arts institutions — including The Welman Project and Transform 1012 N. Main Street — that have reported losing at least $120,000 in federal funding in recent weeks as the Trump administration cancels NEA grants.

Trump recently proposed eliminating the entire NEA from the 2026 federal budget. The federal agency is updating its grantmaking policy to focus funding on projects that “reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President,” according to an email sent by the agency.

In the email, the NEA said it will now prioritize projects that elevate historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions, celebrate American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trades, make Americans healthy, support the military and veterans, support tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and support the economic development of Asian American communities.

Founded in 2015, Maroon 9 focuses on out-of-school enrichment programs for youth in Fort Worth’s 76104 and 76105 ZIP codes. Those areas, including historically Black neighborhoods like Historic Southside and Stop Six, have reported significant challenges, including health disparities and lack of access to resources.

In January, the Crowley-based nonprofit was awarded the NEA grant to support its free 10-week summer program that provides workshops in fine arts, literacy skills, college readiness and career exploration. The “Page to Stage Theatre Arts Literacy Program” series kicked off April 14.

The NEA funding was the first federal grant Maroon 9 received after previously relying on local grants to support its programming. In 2023, the nonprofit brought in revenue of $72,126, with expenses reaching $76,433, according to its most recent 990 tax filings.

Maroon 9’s plans to support a free multiweek musical theater program for teens did not align with the NEA’s priorities, according to the termination email. The grant termination coming in the middle of the summer program threw off some planning, Davis said.

“I was confused, because the grant specifically was to provide access to arts education and arts enrichment for underserved communities,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, who represents the 76104 and 76105 ZIP codes, told the Report he believes the termination of the NEA funds is “illegal and hateful,” adding he has submitted a letter to the agency disapproving of the policy changes.

Veasey also represents the area where Transform 1012, Welman Project and other organizations are planning to transform a former Ku Klux Klan auditorium into the Fred Rouse Center for Arts and Community Healing.

“That’s money that’s already been appropriated and was granted under the previous administration,” Veasey said after a May 9 press conference focused on Medicaid. “They’re specifically looking to eliminate things that benefit communities of color. Another community will be gleeful over it, and I think that’s divisive. A lot of those things are going to ultimately go through the court systems.”

Davis submitted an appeal to the NEA, but was not given a timeline of when she should expect to hear back.

In the meantime, Maroon 9 has turned to The Welman Project for free arts and craft supplies. The nonprofit will move its production of “Harriet Tubman, Take My Hand and Follow Me” to Texas Wesleyan University at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 21 after Theatre Wesleyan agreed to host their production at no cost, Davis said.

“I’m just trying not to get stressed out about it,” she said. “We’re doing a good deed and we’re still committed to the work. The community will continue to step up.”

Government accountability reporter Drew Shaw contributed reporting.

