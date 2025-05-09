‘Love to the Max,’ short film about a Denton family, is nominated for documentary Emmy

A short documentary about a Denton family is among the nominees for the 2025 News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Last year, directors Tanya Selvaratnam and Rose Bush made a short documentary about the Briggle family in Denton, produced by Story Syndicate and The New Yorker.

“Love to the Max” tells the story of how the family coped with the terror and trauma they lived with when Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families of transgender children. Abbott and other conservative Texas politicians amplified rhetoric around transgender children and teens in February 2022, when the governor officially asked the department to investigate parents and guardians who sought gender-affirming care for their children.

“Love to the Max” is nominated in the Outstanding Short Documentary category. It is up against “The Dirty Business of Monkey Laundering,” produced by Bloomberg; “Motorcycle Mary,” produced by ESPN; “Swept,” produced by Human Rights Watch; and “Wings of Dust,” by Documentary+ (Rolling Stone Films, Skyeyes Documentaries, 42 Parallelo, 5 Stick Films Inc.).

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will announce the winners in the news category in a ceremony June 25, followed by the documentary ceremony June 26.