Fort Worth Opera returns to Bass Performance Hall with first full-scale production in 6 years

Fort Worth Opera is lifting its voice at Bass Performance Hall with its first full-scale production at the iconic downtown venue since 2019.

The company draws its 79th season to a magical close April 25 and 27 with its production of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini’s “La Cenerentola,” a dazzling take on the classic tale of Cinderella.

Rossini’s rendition has become a favorite for its score, humor and enduring romance.

His opera, first performed in 1817, follows Angelina as she endures the cruelty of her stepfather — rather than a wicked stepmother — and vain stepsisters. Instead of fleeing the ball and dropping a slipper, the character gives the prince one of her matching bracelets with a command to find her with the token.

Angela Turner Wilson, artistic director at Fort Worth Opera, said the full-scale return to Bass Performance Hall is a satisfying moment for the company.

“It feels as it should,” she said with a smile.

Fort Worth Opera previously performed at Bass Performance in 2022 with a smaller-scale production of “La Traviata.” The production of “La Cenerentola” is different, because performances are much longer and feature full costumes, sets and original orchestral arrangements crafted by the composer, Wilson explained.

“La Cenerentola” runs for two hours and 40 minutes with one 20-minute intermission.

“The size of the orchestra matters. Last time, when we did ‘La Traviata,’ it’s a beautiful show, but it was around 100 minutes,” she said. “For ‘La Cenerentola,’ we’re trying to represent this art form in one of the ways in which it is spectacular.”

The show is in Italian but English translations will be projected above the stage to make it more accessible.

If you go: What: “La Cenerentola” Cinderella When: 7:30 p.m. April 25; 2 p.m. April 27 Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth Admission: $70-$220

Fort Worth Opera spent several years focusing on smaller-scale productions while the company fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson said.

In 2020, performing arts producers and performing arts companies joined oil drilling and air transportation in the steepest-declining areas of the U.S. economy due to cancellations and closures, according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Everything else has just been trying to build back up since then,” Wilson said. “It’s been so heartening how the community and the fine arts donors of Fort Worth have really wanted us back full and healthy.”

The Fort Worth production marks Stephanie Doche’s first major opera performance in Texas since completing her graduate studies at the University of Texas at Austin. Doche, who plays the lead role of Angelina, is excited to work alongside the respected company in a role she has performed multiple times throughout her career.

“To be able to share my art and sing one of my most favorite roles in all of the repertoire, in the state where I live, is really, really special,” she said. “To be a part of a production at Fort Worth Opera, where the legacy is so strong, I’m grateful.”

Doche encourages first-time opera-goers to experience the art form’s historical and immersive nature, emphasizing how the grandeur adds to the familiar fairytale.

“You are about to experience one of the greatest hits of the last 300 years. There are vocal fireworks — we don’t use microphones. This is an art form that has history bigger than us,” she said. “The story’s overall message that good and love will always triumph is a message that is really cathartic for us to experience.”

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

Disclosure: Fort Worth Opera has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.