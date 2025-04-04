Medal of Honor motorcade to pass through Denton along I-35 next week

The Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient motorcade is making its annual journey through North Texas and will block major sections of Interstate 35 and Texas State Highway 114 on Wednesday, April 9.

More than 550 vehicles from various North Texas public safety and law enforcement agencies will escort medal recipients from DFW Airport to Gainesville for the Medal of Honor weekend, passing through Argyle and Denton along the way.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest medal for valor in combat that can be awarded to U.S. armed forces members.

A Denton County press release tentatively expects the motorcade to depart from the south end of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport between 3 and 5 p.m. and travel with an estimated 8- to 9-mile long motorcade. The motorcade will end its trip at Tractor Bob’s in Gainesville.

The procession will take State Highway 114 from Grapevine to Interstate 35W through Denton and stop in Gainesville.

Parts of State Highways 183, 360, 114 and 121 and access points along I-35W and I-35E will be temporarily shut down.

Denton County officials ask that citizens traveling along the motorcade route be aware of traffic delays and request that drivers pull to the right lanes when approached from behind.

There will be vehicles from the police and fire departments of Denton, Argyle, Roanoke and several other cities in Denton County and beyond. The motorcade will also include volunteer organizations like Denton County & Southlake CERT, Denton County Amateur Radio Club and more.