Catch these colorful outfits made of flowers at Dallas’ NorthPark Center while you can

The start of spring is a day away, but at NorthPark Center the flowers are in full bloom.

The Canadian-based floral show, Fleurs de Villes, which translates to flowers of the cities, returned for a second year on Wednesday.

Striking and polychromatic floral designs are on display from March 19 to March 23 throughout the lower level of the mall.

Near the Nordstrom court, pink and violet blooms sprouted from a purple Porsche Macan’s hood. Another car, a white Mercedes-Benz, was also adorned at the south court. The spruced-up vehicles are a new addition this year, resulting from a Park Place Dealerships sponsorship, according to Shelby Foster, a spokeswoman for the mall.

Keeping in tradition with last year’s inaugural event, at the heart of the exhibit are 16 mannequins modeling exuberant outfits fashioned out of flowers.

Among the designs are an iridescent pink Cinderella-esque dress with a leafy cello, a Western-inspired look with floral imprints on cowboy boots and a tutu-like outfit where the mannequin’s leg is raised to mimic a ballerina’s movement. On Tuesday, during a preview of the exhibit, two young girls wobbled nearby the ballerina design, trying to balance like a dancer on one foot.

Each mannequin represents a collaborative effort between D-FW area florists and local cultural institutions such as the Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico and the Dallas Opera. The name of the NorthPark show is Fleurs de Villes Artiste, a celebration of the center’s commitment to the arts. Some of the participating organizations will perform at the mall on Saturday.

Standing in front of her piece on Tuesday, Arezoo Kojoori, the chief floral designer at Fiore x 7 Flower Bar, said: “When I see flowers, I don’t see it as a flower. I see it as art, a canvas I can paint on.”

Nearby, two of Kojoori’s sisters — their business is family-owned — were at work on their design in partnership with Broadway Dallas. Lion King is coming to Fair Park for five weeks this summer. Accordingly, their work with roses, carnations and other flowers was based on Simba’s backstory, Kojoori said.

Liz Rymarev / The Dallas Morning News Arezoo Kojoori (left), Azita Kojouri (center left) and Ramineh Kojoori (right), of Fiore x 7 Flower Bar, build the base of a mannequin display and place flowers on it in preparation for Fleurs de Villes at NorthPark Center in Dallas, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

She visited the African American museum exhibit “From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s ‘The Lion King’” as she researched. The arrangement of the flowers appeared to reference African tribal silhouettes.

Cofounder of Fleurs de Villes Karen Marshall, who was moving through the mall, summed up the exhibit as “art inspiring art.”

Before the inaugural show in 2024, she reached out to NorthPark and later toured the site. She was impressed by the mall’s art collection, its retailers and architecture.

Marshall sees her company as a way to unite people in admiration over art, adding that flowers evoke memories from major life events.

Around the lower level of the mall, some visitors craned their necks to take in the sight of the mannequins, even as they walked in the opposite direction.

The exhibit will be gone after Sunday, given the use of fresh flowers.

But it may just have a second life online. Foster said last year’s Fleurs de Villes was massively popular on social media, tagged frequently in visitors’ photos.

