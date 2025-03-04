A guide to seeing, hearing and getting into Denton’s live music scene

Denton's live music scene lost a legendary music venue in Andy's Bar, a staple of the community for 30 years, which hosted its last show on Friday. But the music stops for nobody in this town, and there are still plenty of venues to check out, where you can hear local and touring artists play and maybe find a new favorite.

Here's a look at the current state of Denton's live music venues.

Looking for a full list of shows and more info on the scene? Be sure to check in with our friends at Denton Live, who post a weekly list of all of the shows in town on social media.

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios

409 E. Sycamore St.

Rubber Gloves recently took home an award from the Dallas Entertainment Awards for best venue with 301-1,000 capacity. A Denton staple that's been around since the ’90s, Rubber Gloves hosts live shows nearly every day.

Tickets available online and at the door.

available online and at the door. Rubber Gloves sells beer and cocktails, plus nonalcoholic drinks, at the bar. There's no kitchen in house, but the Render Delicatessen food truck is on site most nights.

at the bar. There's no kitchen in house, but the Render Delicatessen is on site most nights. Shows are all-ages and 18 and up ; make sure to look at the event listing on the website for details.

and ; make sure to look at the event listing on the website for details. Rock and punk shows are Rubber Gloves' specialty, but they host all genres too, including DJs, dance/EDM, indie and hip-hop.

and shows are Rubber Gloves' specialty, but they host all genres too, including DJs, dance/EDM, indie and hip-hop. Shows are standing room , with both indoor and outdoor shows depending on the event. Outside, where the big stage is, there are tables and chairs that are first-come, first-served. The main indoor space is the showroom, with space for 270 people and a few tabletops with seating. The Rubber Room is a small performance space in a backroom.

, with both and shows depending on the event. Outside, where the big stage is, there are tables and chairs that are first-come, first-served. The main indoor space is the showroom, with space for 270 people and a few tabletops with seating. The Rubber Room is a small performance space in a backroom. Rubber Gloves has limited parking at the venue, so showgoers may need to park down Sycamore Street or elsewhere around downtown.

Dan's Silverleaf

103 Industrial St.

Another longtime staple of downtown Denton, Dan's has hosted live music since 2002.

General admission tickets available online or at the door, plus tables for four can be reserved in advance for most shows.

available online or at the door, plus can be reserved in advance for most shows. Dan's sells cocktails, beer and wine options , and there are nonalcoholic options at the bar as well. There's no food on site, but you're welcome to bring in your to-go order from a nearby restaurant.

, and there are nonalcoholic options at the bar as well. There's no food on site, but you're welcome to bring in your to-go order from a nearby restaurant. All shows are 21 and up , although underage music fans can be accompanied by a parent.

, although underage music fans can be accompanied by a parent. Head to Dan's for local, Texas and national country, folk, Americana and indie artists. Dan's is also a go-to for song swaps, songwriter's open mic nights and rock tribute bands.

artists. Dan's is also a go-to for song swaps, songwriter's open mic nights and rock tribute bands. Dan's is right off the Square, so there is parking in lots and along Industrial, Hickory, Mulberry and Sycamore streets, or park around the Square and walk over.

Harvest House

331 E. Hickory St.

This combination music venue, bar and beer garden is located just east of the Square, where it's been for a decade — in fact, Harvest House is celebrating its 10th anniversary next week.

Harvest House has a diverse lineup of music and events, and most shows are free to attend.

of music and events, and most shows are to attend. A wide selection of drinks from the bar , including cocktails, craft beer, mocktails, kombucha and other nonalcoholic options, and food truck Media Luna Mexican Kitchen on site

, including cocktails, craft beer, mocktails, kombucha and other nonalcoholic options, and Media Luna Mexican Kitchen on site All shows are 21 and up .

. Harvest House's stage is outdoors , where there are picnic tables, tables and chairs and lounge seating.

, where there are picnic tables, tables and chairs and lounge seating. Harvest House has a small exclusive parking lot. Parking along Hickory Street or downtown works, too (but don't forget that stretch of East Hickory is back-in parking only).



Andersons Eatery & Distillery

410 N. Bell Ave.

A relative newcomer to Denton, Andersons opened in 2023 but has quickly become a strong part of the Denton community and music scene, even helping keep all five of the stages open at last year's Denton Arts & Jazz Festival.

Free admission for most shows and events. Show and any ticket info is available on their social media.

admission for most shows and events. Show and any ticket info is available on their social media. Andersons is a distillery at heart, so small-batch vodka, gin and bourbon are staples for cocktails , but wine and local craft beers are on tap, too. There's a full food menu in house, as well.

, but are on tap, too. There's a in house, as well. Some shows are 18 and up .

. Andersons' stage is outside .

. There's usually music on weekends, jazz brunch on Saturdays and drag bingo on Thursdays.

Steve's Wine Bar

111 Industrial St.

Steve's is just down from Dan's on the same lively block of Industrial Street just off the Square.

Steve's live music calendar is chock full of jazz , although you'll also find Irish music, blues and more.

, although you'll also find Irish music, blues and more. It's a wine bar, obviously, with selections available by the glass and by the bottle, but there's beer too. Steve's also has cigars for folks who want to smoke on the patio or take them to go.

bar, obviously, with selections available by the glass and by the bottle, but there's too. Steve's also has cigars for folks who want to smoke on the patio or take them to go. You're welcome to bring your own food from home or a nearby restaurant.

from home or a nearby restaurant. Advance reservations required for tables for some shows; open seating for some shows.

required for tables for some shows; for some shows. Cover can range up to $10-$15. Steve's has some shows with no cover charge, but tips for the bands are appreciated.

can range up to $10-$15. Steve's has some shows with no cover charge, but tips for the bands are appreciated. You'll find parking in downtown lots and along Industrial, Hickory, Mulberry and Sycamore streets, or park around the Square and walk over.

Other spots

Several other spots around town host live music and events regularly, including Bramblitt's Yellow Dog Art Bar, The Dive, Jack's Tavern, The Kava Bar, LSA Burger Co., Queenie's Steakhouse, Shuck Me, Tom's Daiquiri, El Viejon and more.

TWU and UNT have live music on campus when school is in session, including UNT jazz bands in the Syndicate at the University Union.

House shows

You may have heard about house shows in your search for live music around Denton, but what are they and how can you find them?

House shows are small DIY concerts hosted by people around town in their own homes, and they're a staple of the local music scene.

"These shows have been happening for decades before I got to the scene and will (hopefully) continue for decades after I leave," Phillip Abramo, owner and director of Denton Live, told the Denton Record-Chronicle. "Knowledge of putting on these shows has been passed down from generation to generation. They are very much an 'if you know, you know' type of thing."

Addresses for house shows aren't shared publicly, and those wanting to attend should contact the bands playing for addresses (and, Amaro says, be careful who you share them with to protect the safety of attendees and the bands).

Guests should be mindful that they're inside someone's home as they attend.

You can find out about live shows on Denton Live's weekly show list, house-specific social media pages or word of mouth.

"Some houses are run more professionally than others in terms of booking and run of show, but I actually think that's a beautiful part of DIY music — sometimes you don't know what you’re gonna get," Amaro said.

"Long live Denton DIY shows."