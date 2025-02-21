Oscar-nominated Fort Worth musician gets golden send-off to Academy Awards

Looking out to the dozens of people gathered inside the former Caravan of Dreams performing arts center in downtown Fort Worth, local musician Abraham Alexander couldn’t help but smile.

The room was filled with excitement and laughter, with dim purple lighting creating a calming atmosphere. Cuban Salsa music blasted through the speakers as attendees flocked to the dance floor.

To Alexander, the sense of community was palpable.

After all, everyone was gathered for a Feb. 20 celebration to honor the Fort Worth singer-songwriter nearly a month after he secured a 2025 Academy Award nomination for his song “Like a Bird,” a collaboration with Laredo native Adrian Quesada for the prison drama “Sing Sing.”

“Family is what this makes me think of,” Alexander said. “You can only truly celebrate the blessings that you receive with other people and not with yourself. To do that with the family, with the community, this is what it’s about.”

Sung by Alexander, the soulful ballad is featured in the end credits of the acclaimed film, which tells the story of incarcerated men who find purpose by acting in a theater group inside the infamous New York prison. Director Greg Kwedar, a Fort Worth native now based in Austin, was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The celebration featuring a fan meet-and-greet and musical performances was originally planned to be held outdoors but moved inside the building at 310 Houston St. due to freezing temperatures.

Midway through the evening, both Alexander and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker teared up as she issued a formal proclamation naming Alexander as an official city ambassador at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Surrounded by City Council colleagues Elizabeth Beck, Jeanette Martinez and Chris Nettles, Parker said Alexander was only the second person she has honored with such a proclamation. Parker declared Nov. 15 Leon Bridges Day during the Grammy Award-winning musician’s Dickies Arena debut last year.

“To know Abraham is to love him because his story is inspiring, and he’s just getting started,” Parker said.

Alexander previously told the Report the Best Original Song nomination is not only a special career milestone but also a celebration of Fort Worth.

“I get to just be part of this community, part of this art scene and shed light on the art that’s happening here,” he said. “It just shows that the city is moving forward in different facets of art and creativity. To be able to knock down a door so that the next person behind me can walk through is a blessing.”

Bryan Eppstein, spokesperson for Sundance Square, said the celebration was a no-brainer for the downtown district as they have “actively supported” Alexander’s musical career over the years with multiple stage performances. After years of collaborating with celebrated musicians like Bridges and Charley Crockett, Alexander released his first full-length album, “SEA/SONS,” in 2023.

“We’re passionately supportive of Abraham,” Eppstein said. “We felt this was a unique moment in his musical career and we wanted to help let Fort Worth show their love for him and give him a proper send-off. He’s so proud of bringing that Fort Worth identity with him as he travels across the country and across the world.”

Alexander said he’s been trying to “ride the wave” since learning he was nominated alongside musicians like Elton John and Diane Warren. He doesn’t know what the next chapter of his career holds — and he doesn’t care to know. He wants to be surprised and “not dictate what happens next.”

“I try not to think about it too much and just be present in situations as much as I can,” Alexander said.

The Fort Worth musician plans to complete his sophomore album after the awards ceremony, which will air live on ABC March 2.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.