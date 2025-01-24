Fort Worth musician soars to new heights with 2025 Oscar nomination

Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander sat inside his Fort Worth home the morning of Jan. 23 as he watched the 2025 Academy Award nominations slowly roll out live. His heart raced with anticipation.

The nominations for Original Screenplay popped on the screen, with nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role following shortly after. Nothing yet, he thought to himself.

After a five-minute intermission, the presenters returned with the nominees for Best Original Song.

Alexander broke down with tears of joy as his song “Like a Bird” — a collaboration with Laredo native Adrian Quesada for the prison drama “Sing Sing” — was nominated.

“It was such a surreal moment,” Alexander recalled. “To be recognized by the Academy for being part of that movie is an honor. I’ve had anxiety, nerves, but at the end of it, to actually see it come to fruition is amazing.”

The soulful ballad, sung by Alexander, is featured in the end credits of the acclaimed film, which tells the story of incarcerated men who find purpose by acting in a theater group inside the infamous New York prison.

Director Greg Kwedar, a Fort Worth native now based in Austin, was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. He is in the running for the award against writers of the films “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez” and “Nickel Boys.”

“We are proud to congratulate Fort Worth native Greg Kwedar on his Best Adapted Screenplay nomination,” Taylor Hardy, film commissioner and director of video content at Visit Fort Worth, said in a statement. “This achievement recognizes his incredible talent and dedication and serves as inspiration to local filmmakers. “

Chad Mathews, executive director of Fort Worth-based Lone Star Film Festival, is “absolutely thrilled” to celebrate Alexander’s and Kwedar’s nominations. The festival screened “Sing Sing” during its 2024 lineup.

“Seeing a hometown artist like Abraham gain worldwide recognition fills us with pride, and we wish him and Adrian (Quesada) the very best as they continue to inspire audiences everywhere,” he said in a statement.

For Alexander, the recognition is not only a special career milestone, but also a celebration of Fort Worth.

“I get to just be part of this community, part of this art scene and shed light on the art that’s happening here,” he told the Report. “It just shows that the city is moving forward in different facets of art and creativity. To be able to knock down a door so that the next person behind me can walk through is a blessing.”

Fort Worth artist elevates his voice

Alexander was born and raised in Greece to Nigerian parents. He relocated to Texas at the age of 11, and after losing his mother in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, he was adopted in his teens by a foster family.

After sustaining a soccer injury while attending Texas Wesleyan University, Alexander taught himself to play guitar by watching YouTube videos. Around 2014, he was given the opportunity to help with background vocals for Fort Worth artist Leon Bridges’ debut record “Coming Home.” That album would later earn a Best R&B Album Grammy nomination.

Alexander secured a spot as an opener on Bridges’ tour for his third album, “Gold-Diggers Sound.” Through those experiences, Alexander previously said, he grew as a guitar player, singer and songwriter.

Alexander released his debut album “Sea/Sons” in April 2023 with the backing of Dualtone Records. The album melted together folk, soul and gospel — genres of music the singer attributed to his family and childhood.

When the time came to collaborate with Quesada for “Like a Bird,” the Fort Worth songwriter told KERA News that the song wrote itself to capture “the essence of what it’s like for us not to see the humanity within people that are incarcerated.”

“And I was thinking that this certain group of people are now (seen as) B class citizens … it just struck this chord and the imagery of a bird came to mind,” he told KERA News.

Karen Cantrell, a spokesperson for Texas Wesleyan, said the university is proud to see one of their alumni break barriers and inspire others.

“Abraham’s journey from our halls to the global stage is an inspiration to all, showing that with hard work and perseverance, remarkable things are possible,” she said in a statement.

Tom Martens, vice president of creative, film and music at Visit Fort Worth, told the Report that Alexander’s accomplishment helps bring Fort Worth music to the forefront.

“Abraham has been an ambassador for Fort Worth since 2017 and has represented the city around the country and the UK,” he said in a statement. “This nomination elevates Abraham’s reputation and uplifts Fort Worth as a city for film and music talent.”

Alexander doesn’t know what follows in his career — and he doesn’t care to know. He wants to be surprised and “not dictate what happens next.”

The Fort Worth musician plans to continue spreading the word about the prison drama film and complete his sophomore album.

“I want to have an open hand, because that’s when things can be placed. If you hold things with a closed fist, that removes the opportunity for blessing,” Alexander said.

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC March 2.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 23 with a statement from Texas Wesleyan University.

