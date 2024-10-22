Vogue created a guide to the globe’s top vintage stores. This Fort Worth shop made the list

When Laura Simmons got an email stating her Camp Bowie store earned a spot in Vogue’s global vintage guide, she thought it was fake.

“I was like, is this serious? Is this the real Vogue?” Simmons, owner of Studio 74 Vintage, said.

The Vogue editor had shopped at Studio 74 Vintage before, but Simmons wasn’t aware of her client’s role with the 131-year-old magazine.

From a teen looking through graphic T-shirts to a mother of the bride looking for a formal dress or costume designers for film and TV, Simmons’ clientele is as eclectic as the pieces she carries.

Big names like Fort Worth native Leon Bridges, fellow Funkytown musician Abraham Alexander and actor Billy Bob Thornton have all stopped by the store located at 5926 Curzon Ave. in west Fort Worth.

Thornton was in town working on Taylor Sheridan’s new series, “Landman.” The world-famous actor stumbled upon the store without realizing that Simmons helped select clothing for his character on the show.

“I’m looking for that thing that you’re never going to find again,” Simmons said. “You know, the true one-of-a-kind, authentic vintage that … gives you a little electric volt when you see it.”

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report As owner of Studio 74 Vintage, Laura Simmons wears many hats. “You’re building maintenance and janitorial and marketing,” she said. “It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don’t really think about. The work that goes into sourcing all of it and washing all of it and researching pricing and … answering Instagram messages. I’m a one woman show, so it’s a lot to take in.”

Simmons opened the shop in early 2021 following a 25-year-career in law enforcement.

The path, though not typical, made sense for the self-described old soul and history buff who also has a penchant for period pieces, Western wear and psychedelic patterns.

“I decided that I wanted to do this not necessarily for fashion. I do it because I love history,” Simmons said. “I just love any kind of history. That’s really why I love this because, to me, these things tell a story.”

A rodeo clown wore one of Simmons’ favorite pieces to highlight.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report A mannequin at the front of Studio 74 Vintage dons a red 1940s Ranch Maid matching set with white leather fringe and original pearl snap buttons.

The oversized denim overalls with “Lee Riders” chain stitched in orange are from the 1940s and are proudly displayed in the store.

The overalls were an opportunity for Lee to get in front of its target audience as the brand competed with Wrangler to become the go-to denim for cowboys, Simmons said.

Buying and selling vintage clothing helps extend the life of clothing that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Simmons meets several family members who have recently lost a grandfather, grandmother or other loved one.

“You feel better … knowing that her clothes are going where they will be loved again,” she said.

Scattered throughout the store, shoppers will find clothing with special tags that read, “I was owned by someone special. Ask about me.”

Several customers ask if Simmons travels to scout inventory, and nearly as many are surprised to learn that it’s all locally sourced in Fort Worth.

“A lot of people would think that Fort Worth or Texas maybe isn’t as cosmopolitan, and I’m trying to change that,” Simmons said. “I think it is great for not only the store, but for our area.”

That perception could change as more people find the store through Vogue’s list.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.