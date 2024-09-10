Leon Bridges sells out hometown Dickies Arena debut

Leon Bridges called his new song “Panther City” a love letter to his hometown. Fort Worthians proved the feeling is mutual by making sure Bridges’ Dickies Arena debut will be in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Nov. 15 show will feature work from the hometown hero’s fourth studio album, “Leon,” as well as performances from Hermanos Gutiérrez and fellow Texan Charley Crockett, who sings about Billy Bob’s Texas, the Trinity River and other North Texas landmarks in his new album “Visions of Dallas.”Bridges sent an email thanking fans and reminiscing about the nascent stage of his career when he performed at The Boiled Owl Tavern and Magnolia Motor Lounge.

“I’ve managed to do a lot since then,” the Grammy Award winner wrote, “more than I would ever have imagined, but what I am about to say has been a long time coming, and I am honored to share this with you — especially my hometown fans.”

The singer is also using this show as an opportunity to give back to the community by donating $1 for each of the about 14,000 tickets sold to The Big Good, the charity he co-founded with former Texas Christian University football coach Gary Patterson.

For Matt Homan, the president and general manager of Dickies Arena, booking Bridges has been a dream of his since the venue opened in 2019.

“We are beyond thrilled to host him in his hometown and not surprised in the least bit on his quick sellout,” Homan wrote in a statement to the Fort Worth Report. “It will be an exciting night for all of Fort Worth to celebrate Leon’s hits, new album and his incredible success.”

Bridges will kick off his string of U.S. shows Oct. 4, which is also the release day of his self-titled fourth album. The singer lists five other stops in Texas in addition to dozens of others across the country and a handful of shows abroad.

“This journey has been nothing short of a dream,” Bridges wrote to fans. “As I look back, I think about the magic that Texas holds for me — its heart, its spirit, and its incredible fans who’ve been here from the beginning. Thank you.”

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.