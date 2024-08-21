Fort Worth Little League team’s run to World Series inspired upcoming movie

In the summer of 2002, a group of young boys from Fort Worth won the hearts of baseball fans across the county.

That summer, the Fort Worth Westside All-Stars baseball team made a run at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The success story captivated Fort Worthians – a team full of kids from west Fort Worth neighborhoods was introduced live on ESPN and thrust into the national spotlight.

While fans and neighbors watched in bars and restaurants across the city, the team lived a story straight out of a sports miracle movie. They embodied every cliche of the genre, living and breathing their mantra: “You Gotta Believe.”

Aptly, the team’s story is now being told in a film directed by Ty Roberts and set for theater release Aug. 29. The movie, “You Gotta Believe,” will bring to life the journey of the Westside All-Stars, one that was undeniably filled with – if not miracles – belief in themselves.

The movie was produced and financed under the banner of Austin-based Santa Rita Film Co., which also produced the film “12 Mighty Orphans,” and was acquired by Plano-based international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment.

“It was just such an enjoyable, unforgettable summer,” former coach Jon Kelly, a partner for Fort Worth law firm Pope, Hardwicke, Christie, Schell, Kelly & Taplett, said. “There was no tension, no complaints from any of the kids — everyone was just happy to be there and play ball.”

Matthew Sgroi / Fort Worth Report A plaque at the Westside Little League complex at 417 Rockwood Park Drive in Fort Worth commemorates the 2002 Westside Little League team that made the 2002 Little League World Series.

It’s not hyperbole when Kelly says the 2002 season mattered more than most, and it’s no cliche.

The team’s run to the Little League World Series was dedicated to Bobby Ratliff, the father of first baseman Robert Ratliff. Bobby was battling cancer, and his dedication to the team — which involved delaying treatments so he could attend games — inspired the players and their families.

“The team was so supportive of Robert and his family, and they played their hearts out for Bobby,” Kelly said. “The team rallied for him. … It was really special.”

He died of cancer the following year. Bobby Ratliff’s battle, his relationship with his son and the team’s dedication to him serves as the focus of the film. Texas actor Luke Wilson stars as Bobby, while Kelly is portrayed by Greg Kinnear.

Sitting on bleachers overlooking the fields where the journey began, Kelly was nostalgic. While the seating area has been upgraded, the diamonds remain as they were.

“Back then, the fields were nothing like they are today,” Kelly said. “We had wooden bleachers and no shade, so the parents braved the scorching heat to support their kids.”

Still, parents just had to sit back and sweat. They had it easy, Kelly’s wife, Kathy Kelly, said.

“It was a reason for us (parents) to get together and hang out,” she said. “Drink some beers after the win.”

For the kids, the path to South Williamsport was anything but simple.

What is the path to the Little League World Series? Local leagues: It begins at the local level, with players ranging from 10 to 12 years old participating in their respective neighborhood Little League seasons.

District tournaments: After the regular season, All-Star teams are formed from the local leagues. These teams compete in district tournaments.

Sectional tournaments: Winners from district tournaments move on to compete in sectional tournaments. The number of sections can vary by state.

State tournaments: Teams that win at the sectional level advance to state tournaments; Texas has two state tournaments: East Texas and West Texas

Regional tournaments: State champions advance to one of several regional tournaments. In the U.S., there are eight regions: Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. The Westside Little League All-Stars won the Southwest regional tournament

Little League World Series: The winners of the eight U.S. regional tournaments (and the eight international regional tournaments) advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. Here’s how you can sign your child up for the next Little League season: https://www.littleleague.org/help-center/how-can-i-sign-my-child-up-to-play-in-the-little-league-world-series/

The Westside All-Stars faced elimination in seven games throughout the district and sectional tournaments, Kelly said, and the team’s resilience saw them through each nerve-racking inning. The pressure of elimination and the team’s nervous anticipation of each pitch will certainly make for good cinema, Kelly said.

One magical moment was the grand slam by one of the team’s 11-year-olds during the sectional tournament. Kelly cannot remember exactly who hit the game-winning homer – the moment was chaotic. Westside fielded only two 11 year olds; the rest of the players were 12.

“Now that was so special, the boys gathering at home plate,” Kelly said. “The boys had been playing together since they were 5. Their camaraderie was incredible.”

Matthew Sgroi / Fort Worth Report A newspaper clipping from August of 2002 shows the Westside Little League team celebrating after clinching a spot in the 2002 Little League World Series.

The trials led them to the state tournament, then to the regional tournament, both in Waco.

There, Westside encountered formidable opponents, like Sugar Land outside Houston, which Kelly referred to as “that damn East Texas team,” and experienced moments that tested their resolve, Kelly said.

Still, through sheer grit and a little bit of luck, the Westside All-Stars navigated a series of close calls and unexpected twists, each game a testament to their unwavering belief and unity. Despite the odds, they clinched their spot in the Little League World Series.

“All these things happened that just shouldn’t have happened,” Kelly said.

Parents packed up their sons’ Xbox video game consoles, the boys grabbed their bats and the journey to the World Series was complete. Kelly was just proud of the team for making it that far, he said.

When they arrived, the boys settled into dormitory-style housing, swapping toothpaste brands while sharing a complex with the Japanese team. The kids bonded over their shared love of baseball despite the language barrier, Kelly said.

On the field, Westside beat Webb City Little League out of Webb City, Missouri, and Waipio Little League from Waipio, Hawaii, to advance to the Little League World Series knockout stage.

The journey ended in the quarterfinals, when the team lost 2-1 to Valley Sports American Little League out of Louisville, Kentucky, in an 11-inning thriller. The game was labeled an ESPN “Instant Classic” that subsequently ran on ESPN Classic every summer before the television channel folded in 2021.

Despite the defeat, Kelly said, Bobby Ratliff relished watching his son and his friends play ball on the historic Lamade Stadium diamond.

Reflecting on the impact of that summer nearly 22 years ago, Kelly emphasized the maturity and respect the boys developed.

“They had to grow up fast, signing autographs at the Fort Worth Elks Lodge … representing their team and community,” he said. “That is all part of winning.”

Most of those boys are now husbands and fathers living and working in Fort Worth, Kelly said, and all of them are successful. He remains in touch with many players.

While “You Gotta Believe” will definitely capture the spirit of America’s game and the nostalgia associated with Little League, Kelly said, its focus is on the relationships that defined their journey — not only those among the west Fort Worth boys but those they were playing for.

“Bobby fought through terminal cancer to watch these boys,” Kelly said. “They kept on winning.”

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @MatthewSgroi1. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.