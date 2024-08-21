Commission urges Fort Worth to increase public art budget to meet population needs

Members of the Fort Worth Art Commission want the city to increase funding for its public art program — and not just in the 2025 budget.

All commissioners in attendance approved a motion requesting an annual increase for the city’s public art program during their Aug. 20 meeting at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, the last that will be held at 1300 Gendy St.

The nonprofit Arts Council of Fort Worth, now known as Arts Fort Worth, has managed the public art program on behalf of the city since 2002.

The population of the city has nearly doubled in that 22-year period, but the budget for the program has not kept up with the city’s rapid growth, increased revenue and inflation, said outgoing commission chair James Talambas. Members of the commission are appointed by City Council members.

“There are a lot of crowded places in the world, but that alone does not make you a world-class city,” Talambas said. “It takes commitment to funding all types of art.”

The primary source of funding for the public art program comes from allocations within the city’s voter approved bond package.

When a new fire station is built or an existing police department or library gets a major upgrade, a small percentage of that money is dedicated to funding a related public art installation.

The commission’s recommendation would give the public art program more flexibility in the projects it pursues and asks City Council to commit to a “significant lasting, annual increase” starting in fiscal year 2025. Council members will vote on the budget Sept. 17.

Courtesy image / Fort Worth Public Art Fort Worth’s 2022 bond program included $7.1 million in support for public art projects.

The request comes as Arts Fort Worth winds down its contract with the city to manage the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, where it hosted exhibitions, seminars and emerging artist residencies. Arts Fort Worth suspended its programming Aug. 1, and the building’s galleries will close their doors to the public by Jan. 1. The nonprofit plans to fully vacate the arts center by July 2025.

The city-owned building is the sole public art facility in Fort Worth and needs approximately $30 million in repairs. City officials say they remain committed to redeveloping the site after rejecting two proposals this spring.

Unlike Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Fort Worth does not have an office or department dedicated to arts and culture.

“The operation has become financially unsustainable now for multiple years — increasingly so in recent months,” said Wesley Gentle, executive director and president of Arts Fort Worth.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Wesley Gentle, executive director and president of Arts Fort Worth, attends a Fort Worth Art Commission meeting held on Aug. 19, 2024, at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

Gentle did not provide an update on the future location of Arts Fort Worth’s offices and apologized to the other nonprofits who sublease space in the building and also must find new facilities. Other organizations must vacate the building by next April.

“I heard clearly from our community members the pain and challenges that this change has created and I do want to say I’m sorry for that,” Gentle said. “Please know that Arts Fort Worth cares deeply about those who are expressing themselves in Fort Worth, and we continue to look for ways to support what you’re doing to make our community better.”

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report The Fort Worth Art Commission looks at a proposal for an art installation for Ciquio Vasquez Park during a meeting held on Aug. 19, 2024, at Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

Interested in joining the Fort Worth Art Commission? The art commission is a nine member group, which meets monthly and advises City Council on Fort Worth’s public art program. Commissioners serve two-year terms and are limited to three successive terms. There is one vacancy and three commissioners have terms ending soon, according to the city’s website. Fort Worth residents can apply here.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.